Woman finds out that company was watching her and ends up fired

An American woman found out the hard way what the methods of the company she worked for remotely from home in the US were like. She didn’t know it, but the company turned on her laptop’s camera, taking pictures and recording videos. She only discovered the action when she was caught preparing a snack in the kitchen during working hours. She was reprimanded and, after she made the case public, she was fired.

In videos posted on TikTok, with more than half a million views, Michae Jay revealed that the company she worked for was spying on her all the time through her webcam. In addition, she says that she discovered that the company still blocked her computer’s access to the work platform if she took a few minutes away from the keyboard.

In videos posted to her account, the woman mentioned that she worked for a company that campaigns for the tech company Klarna. The worker shows the computer screen frozen with an image captured by her own webcam, where she is seen away from the computer table, in the kitchen.

“Not on table. Action taken. Please get approval from your superior to try again,” reads the message recorded on the screen. “These people blocked my computer. They blocked my computer because I was in the kitchen preparing a snack. They just want us to work [enquanto estamos] at home”, complained michae.

In a second video, she mentions that the company would not allow her to turn off her webcam, which they [a empresa] used to “monitor her and take pictures of her throughout the day”. Furthermore, she claimed that her computer was locked if she was seen getting up from her seat, using her smartphone, or if a person simply walked into the room.

The woman revealed to the Daily Dot portal that she was fired from her job after posting the videos on her TikTok account. She initially said she was fired via email by human resources, but said she was later called into an online meeting. On July 15, Michae confirmed that she had been fired.

In subsequent videos, the young woman criticized other aspects of the company she worked for. He claims that she was not told when she took the job, that her salary would depend on the number of hours she worked per week, and that managers often tried to argue that employees often worked fewer hours than they actually said.

She also complained about the unprofessional language allegedly used by the managers and alleges that the company has a high turnover rate for the reasons mentioned.

After this video series became popular, hundreds of users left comments to express their distaste for their companies, employee surveillance and toxic telework environments, generating a lot of controversy.

“This level of micromanagement will keep them high,” commented one user. “Girl! It’s time to go,” said another. And a third even hinted: “You should always cover your camera.”

When asked by a follower if she manipulated personal information from the company’s customers, as a way of justifying excessive surveillance on employees, she replied that she did not handle sensitive data such as social security numbers and other information that required a justified degree of secrecy.