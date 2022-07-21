Woman from the abandoned mansion fights with Luisa Mell over a dog: “She’s mine. She Won’t Catch That” -News

The entry of the Civil Police into the mansion where the “woman of the abandoned house” lives in an upscale area of ​​São Paulo, this Wednesday (20) resulted in a clash between the resident of the property, the elderly Margarida Bonetti, and the influencer and activist for animal rights Luisa Mell.

The police entered the scene supported by a court decision. The agents are investigating possible animal abuse and also whether there was abandonment of an incapable person by the family of the 68-year-old woman. She lives in the property that looks abandoned in precarious conditions. Two dogs had already been removed from the scene by the police after a complaint from the Luisa Mell Institute.

The case became known in a podcast of the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper, which showed that the woman became famous in the Higienópolis neighborhood for always appearing with a white ointment on her face. In the past, Bonetti was sued in the United States for keeping a maid in conditions analogous to slavery. She came to Brazil before the process was completed.

Luisa Mell broadcast her entry into the house through a live on social media. In the video, it is possible to see the moment when Margarida Bonetti takes her dog from the influencer’s hands. “She’s mine, you won’t get that one either. Not even.” Bonetti also stated that she was very fond of Luisa Mell before the recent events.

















After the argument, the dog was in the possession of the police. The agents said the animal lived among the garbage. According to the head of investigators at the Civil Police Sectional Center, Luiz Zaparolli, the dog would be taken to a municipal shelter.

Margarita Bonetti was seen leaving the property around 8pm and without giving an interview.





The warrant was carried out by teams from the 1st Sectional Police Station of the Center, with the help of the Scientific Police and the Sé Subprefecture, according to delegate Roberto Monteiro.