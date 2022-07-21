Xbox is giving away R$40 to players in Brazil; see how to verify and redeem

Out of nowhere, or perhaps because of the big game promotion happening on Xbox Live, Xbox Brasil is handing out R$40 reais to players, this is the highest amount so far and many people were fortunately contemplated.

But attention, this time the delivery was totally different, Microsoft didn’t send messages warning about this to the players, so a lot of people received it and didn’t even realize it. So here at Windows Club we will tell you how to verify and redeem.

The verification step is simple, just access this link and check your balance. Ready. You can go directly to the Microsoft accounts page and look at the balance in your account there as well.

Microsoft is putting R$40 on some people’s account as a gift. Be smart 😋 #xbox — Fernanda 🎮 twitch.tv/nandajojo1 (@nandajojo1) July 19, 2022

I RECEIVED 40 REAIS IN 3 MY XBOX ACCOUNT LOL I LOVE YOU XBOX — Mano Thigas (@VerdegayThiago) July 19, 2022

because they gave 40 tale on my xbox 🤤🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/wJvrjXTg5g — Rechu (@Floska7) July 20, 2022

As seen above, many received it, but there were people who were not so lucky so it is important to check if you were awarded. Then tell us in the comments below what you think.