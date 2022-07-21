Xiaomi 12S Ultra beats iPhone 13 Pro Max in heavy game test | Cell

The iPhone 13 Pro Max debuted in September 2021 with the Apple A15 Bionic processor, the fastest mobile chipset ever developed by Apple. Until today, the model stands out for its surprising performance, which even surpassed the Galaxy S22 in benchmark tests. Experts warn that Apple’s phone loses edge over Android as competing chips are improved.

🔎 What is the fastest operator in Brazil? Check the new ranking

2 of 4 The powerful Apple A15 chip of the iPhone 13 Pro Max failed to reach the results of the Xiaomi 12 in a game test — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo The powerful Apple A15 chip of the iPhone 13 Pro Max failed to reach the results of the Xiaomi 12 in a game test — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

📝 Are Xiaomi phones any good? Join the conversation on the TechTudo Forum

Stress testing the devices involved ten minutes of running the Genshin Impact game. The choice for the title is due to the fact that the game is one of the most demanding of the mobile graphics processor. This is because in it there are a lot of graphic elements and a lot of details at the same time.

3 of 4 Table shows results obtained with stress test in games; Xiaomi 12s Ultra shoots ahead of all competing smartphones — Photo: Playback/Golden Reviewer Table shows results obtained with stress test in games; Xiaomi 12s Ultra shoots ahead of all competing smartphones — Photo: Playback/Golden Reviewer

The experiment was carried out through the channel Golden Reviewer on Youtube. Xiaomi’s mobile reached an average of 57.7 frames per second (fps), while the iPhone 13 Pro Max was at 49.2 fps. The result was not better than the one obtained by the iPad Mini 6. Equipped with the Apple A15 chip, the Apple tablet maintained an average of 59.3 fps in the game.

The test also revealed that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra was able to maintain the temperature at 42.3°C, one of the best results among the analyzed devices. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, which has a game optimization system, reached 47°C.

Check out the video posted on YouTube below.

iPhone loses edge over Android

Although the performance difference between high-end devices is not generally perceived by the end user on a day-to-day basis, benchmark tests often give iPhones the medal for having the fastest chip in a smartphone.

4 of 4 Xiaomi 12S Ultra impresses by performance — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi Xiaomi 12S Ultra impresses by performance — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi

However, it seems that this leadership is about to be surpassed (at least in numbers), experts say. In March 2022, the TechTudo had already reported that the Dimensity 9000 (MediaTek) managed to surpass Exynos processors (Samsung) and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Qualcomm), beating Apple’s A15 Bionic head on.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max was launched in Brazil in September 2021 at a starting price of R$10,499, but can now be found on Amazon for R$7,199. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra has not yet been launched in the country. Outside, prices start at U$ 890, which gives R$ 4,819 in direct conversion.

with information from PhoneArena