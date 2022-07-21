And yet another controversy is about to erupt on TV Globo’s screens. That’s because, in ‘wetland‘, a scene that leaves the public indignant will air very soon. In the next chapters of Bruno Luperi’s novel, tenorio (Murilo Benicio) and gutta (Julia Dalavia) will get into an intense argument with the right to ‘buffet’ in the face.

It all starts when the farmer’s daughter finds out that he expelled Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) from home, after he discovers his wife’s betrayal. However, Guta will remember that he cheated on his mother with Zuleica (Aline Borges) for years. “How have you lied to my mother and me all these years?“, the engineer will argue. “Nothing justifies the shame she put me through!”, says the squatter, countering that the situation is different.

“Different, why? Why are you a man?”, will mock the girl. “Because I had an affair only once, and I took this scolding. I unfolded my whole life to not miss one side or the other”, will say. Incredulous, Guta will shoot her father: “You’re kicking her out of the house because you don’t have, never had and never will have the slightest bit of decency!”.

However, Tenório will be outraged upon hearing his daughter’s words and will slap her: “You bend your tongue to talk to me! And don’t forget that I’m your father!”, will send the crook. “Nothing has ever embarrassed me more than being your daughter!”will answer the heiress, who will leave stamping her foot and leaving her father talking to himself.