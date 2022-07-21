Yuri Alberto celebrates his debut with victory at Corinthians and clarifies muscle pain

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Yuri Alberto celebrates his debut with victory at Corinthians and clarifies muscle pain 2 Views

Yuri Alberto had the first 90 minutes on the field for Corinthians in the 3-1 victory over Coritiba on Wednesday night, at Neo Química Arena, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. After the match, the striker highlighted the feeling of happiness when he debuted with the white shirt.

As expected, Yuri Alberto was selected among the starting eleven and completed the attacking trio with Róger Guedes and Willian. On leaving the field, he made clear his satisfaction at stepping back on a lawn, clarified the muscle pain and regretted the lack of a goal.

“I am very happy, I am very happy. I hadn’t played a game for two months and today I was able to play for 90 minutes. Lots of muscle pain, but it’s normal. In five or six games I will be acting normally. Unfortunately the goal did not come out, I tried anyway, but I managed to help the team by giving myself and giving my best. Just thank God for the opportunity and for the victory today”, said shirt 7 in an interview with TV Globo.

Corinthians reached 32 points in the Brazilian Championship. Now, the black and white players are back to focus for the weekend’s match, against Atlético Mineiro, in a game that runs at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte.

See more at: Yuri Alberto, Corinthians x Coritiba and Campeonato Brasileiro.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

CBF notifies suspension, and Stnio misses Cruzeiro against CSA; understand

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Striker Stnio, from Cruzeiro, during training at Toca da Raposa II Cruzeiro …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved