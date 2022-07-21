Yuri Alberto receives shirt 7 at Corinthians; number belonged to midfielder Luan

Yuri Alberto should make his debut for Corinthians this Wednesday, against Coritiba, at 21:30, for the Brasileirão. At Neo Química Arena, the player must assume the number 7 of Timão, the number that was used by midfielder Luan.

The information was released by journalist Chico Garcia and confirmed by My Helm. The tendency is that Luan is not used by the technical commission and is negotiated by the Timão board. At 29 years old, Luan has a contract until December 2023.

Luan wore the number 7 shirt since his arrival, in 2020. The athlete, however, did not engage and is not in the plans of Vítor Pereira’s commission. Thus, the midfielder must be loaned and may even have his contract terminated.

One of Corinthians’ recent signings, Yuri Alberto arrives on a one-year loan to the club. At Internacional, the athlete wore jersey 11, while at Zenit, he wore jersey 9. Both are already occupied by Giuliano and Róger Guedes, respectively.

It is worth remembering that Yuri Alberto must also enter the list of Corinthians entries in Libertadores – Luan must be precisely the one who leaves to give space to the player. The now ex-7 shirt took the field three times in the 2022 season, none of them under the command of Vítor Pereira.

