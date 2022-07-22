12-year-old girl disappears in SP and her mother’s ex-boyfriend is considered a suspect by the family: ‘desperate’ | Santos and Region

A 12-year-old girl disappeared a week ago in Itanhaém, on the coast of São Paulo. To g1 the mother revealed the suspicion against her ex-boyfriend, a 33-year-old man, who is also missing. Kelly Nunes dos Santos, 36, said that the two “disappeared” for a night shortly before the incident and, when they returned home, claimed that they “wasted time talking”. The situation led to the end of the relationship.

Melyssa Nunes dos Santos was last seen leaving a course at a barbershop in the Suarão neighborhood, on Thursday night (14). The first “disappearance” would have happened in a similar way on Tuesday (12), with the young woman returning home only in the morning of the next day. A police report (BO) was registered in the 1st Police District (DP) of the municipality.

“The first time, she was also in the course and she called me saying that he [ex-namorado] had gone there ‘bewildered’. They didn’t come back until Wednesday. I said ‘a lot’ to him. I argued with my daughter, I got her attention. On Thursday, she went to school again, and they both disappeared,” Kelly said.

We are desperate. We already went out to look at dawn and during the day. I can’t eat right. We have no more life. We stopped our life because of this — Kelly Nunes, mother of the missing girl

The woman said she asked what happened the night of the first “disappearance”. Both Melyssa and the man, who has not been identified, would have replied that they spent the entire time talking.

O g1 contacted the São Paulo State Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP), which informed that the young woman’s mother was heard and that investigations into the case, as well as the search for the missing person, will continue to the General Investigations Department. (DIG) of Itanhaém.