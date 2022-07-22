15,000 Russian soldiers reportedly died in the war

About 15,000 Russians died during the five-month invasion of Ukraine, according to US and UK intelligence services, which believe President Vladimir Putin is suffering far greater losses than expected.

Richard Moore, head of Britain’s MI6, explained on Thursday that those 15,000 dead are “probably a conservative estimate” and represent a “defeat” for Putin, who had hoped for a quick victory.

“It’s almost the same number they lost in 10 years in Afghanistan in the 1980s,” he said at the Security Forum in Aspen, Colorado, United States.

“And it’s not about middle-class young people from St. Petersburg or Moscow,” commented Moore. “They’re poor kids from rural Russia. They’re from working-class villages in Siberia. They’re disproportionately from ethnic minorities. They’re their cannon fodder.”

CIA Director Bill Burns told the same conference that US intelligence estimates Russian losses “at about 15,000 dead and perhaps three times as many wounded.”

“It’s a pretty significant set of losses. The Ukrainians also suffered significant casualties, probably a little less than that,” Burns said.

In turn, Ukraine guarantees that Russia’s losses are greater, about 36,200 Russian soldiers killed.

Russia landing talks about losses and has only provided an official casualty figure twice, the last on March 25 with a death toll of 1,351, although experts consider it too low.