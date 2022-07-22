5 Android Settings to Improve Your Smartphone Experience

It is currently difficult to imagine life without a cell phone, especially when it comes to professional matters. Sending messages or doing research quickly are reflections of how technology has revolutionized communication. Even for getting around, mobile devices offer fast options and with much more comfort, avoiding wasting time in many ways.

In this way, increasing the durability of the smartphone and ensuring that it has all the necessary gadgets is indispensable. Just by changing a few settings you can leverage all existing tools. From saving battery life to optimized data processing, the benefits of having your phone checked up will blow you away.

Check the list of the most important adjustments to increase the usefulness of your Android phone

Disable pre-installed apps

Disable apps that come pre-installed and aren’t useful, freeing up more storage space to download the gadgets you really need to use on a daily basis.

Enable notification history

Turn on the notification history so you don’t miss any calls or messages while you can’t keep your phone in hand. In this way, you can also organize emails, daily news and messages from other applications.

Select default apps

Select apps that should open from the browser, improving the view of certain files. For example, Youtube can be opened in the search tab, but it looks much better when you update the content in the official app.

disable vibrations

By turning off vibrations you increase battery life and improve smartphone information processing.

Free up storage space

Use storage management or delete files recommended by the Google Files app.