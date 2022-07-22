7 diseases that can guarantee sickness benefit or retirement

Did you know that thousands of Brazilians stop receiving benefits because they don’t know they are entitled? That’s why it’s important to always keep an eye out for updated lists of problems and comorbidities that can help Brazilian citizens.

Below we will bring details about 7 diseases that can guarantee sick pay or retirement. Check out psychic or physical problems that are in the law.

Illnesses that qualify for sick pay

First, it is important to remember that any formal and active worker who experiences health problems can apply for benefits from the National Institute of Social Security.

What many people don’t know, however, is that there are several diseases that entitle you to sick pay in 2022.

This benefit goes beyond accidents that can happen in the work environment. At the moment, for example, the Brazilian Association of Psychiatry says that 50 million Brazilians suffer from some type of problem.

That is, the calls mental illnesses also entitle you to sick pay.. Among the diagnoses that have grown the most recently are problems such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anorexia and postpartum depression.

Conditions and diseases that give the right to retirement

It is important to remember that there are also many diseases that entitle you to retirement – in addition to sick pay.

In both cases, however, it is necessary for the worker to prove that he is not able to perform his activities. In the case of retirement, however, it is necessary to prove that this happens permanently.

In the specific case of disability pensions, there are some more frequent diseases: blindness, leprosy, severe kidney disease, among others.

7 diseases that entitle you to sick pay or retirement

Finally, it is important to be aware of some problems that happen more often and many people do not know that they can receive the benefit.

To make it easier, we selected 7 diseases that entitle you to sick pay or retirement and many people don’t know. These are mental or physical health conditions. Check out:

Depression: a true “pandemic” of this disease affects millions of Brazilians and people around the world; if diagnosed, it can guarantee benefits; Social anxiety disorder: this condition has grown a lot because of the pandemic; many people are having difficulties in social reintegration when returning to face-to-face workers; Obsessive-compulsive disorder: OCD is popular, but in some people it ends up being a serious condition that impairs daily life and work activities; Active tuberculosis: despite seeming to be a rare disease, many people are still affected by tuberculosis and have to stop working because of it; Acquired immune deficiency syndrome: the last stage of HIV infection – when untreated – also guarantees the right to assistance and even retirement; Severe heart disease: the number of Brazilians with heart problems as well as general heart complications also increased; Multiple Sclerosis: While this disease is rare, it also guarantees retirement for those affected by it.

