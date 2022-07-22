A small shift in Neptune could doom our solar system

In the countless doomsday scenarios coming from space, how big would an event have to be for everything we know to end? Not much, according to a study conducted by the University of Toronto in Canada, which concluded that the slightest change in Neptune’s orbit would throw the solar system into complete disarray.

How modest? A 0.1% thing would be more than enough to mess up, for example, the routine of Mercury and Venus, possibly pitting them against each other – and yes, we mean that literally, not figuratively.

Beautiful and deadly, but it depends: the most distant planet from the Sun, Neptune could doom the entire solar system if 0.1% of its orbit changes (Image: NASA/Disclosure)

Fortunately, this is unlikely to happen within our time. In fact, the chance of that happening anyway is pretty slim – but not impossible. And that is precisely what this study sought to establish.

We already know how the Sun’s gravity has a great influence on our system: not only does it make the planets in our “neighborhood” revolve around the star, but it can also bring objects from outside to circulate here. But is the same true the other way around? That is, would objects outside the solar system have an influence on what is inside it?

Technically, yes: analyzing around 3,000 scenarios that range from passing stars up to 100 times the size of the Sun to a single red dwarf 5% of its size (but as dense as Jupiter), scientists analyzed what kind of event could occur. bring more notable influences within the solar system.

In one of these events came the alteration of 0.1% of Neptune’s orbit, which would possibly doom the entire solar system in the short, medium and long term. This would happen for a reason that is even simple to understand: being the most distant planet from our Sun, Neptune suffers the weakest effects of our star’s gravity.

Consequently, a massive object or one with a stronger or closer “gravitational pull” could deflect it – even by 0.1%. From there, a “domino effect” would kick in, messing up the entire harmony of our solar system as we know it.

As we said, such an event is practically impossible and, even in the face of the most remote possibility of this happening, it would be a process that would only start in millions, maybe billions of years – longer than the universe is old. According to the researchers, the Sun itself would have even gone out by the time this started.

The full study is in pre-publication on arXiv’s servers.

