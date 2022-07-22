Abel Ferreira can save Palmeiras holders against America

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Abel Ferreira can save Palmeiras holders against America 2 Views

Fullback Vanderlan and goalkeeper Vinicius during training at the Palmeiras Football Academy
photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Fullback Vanderlan and goalkeeper Vinicius during training at the Palmeiras Football Academy

Due to the sequence of games in the season, the Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira can give some players a break from Palmeiras in the match against America, this Thursday, at 8 pm (Braslia), at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. One of those athletes could be left-back Piquerez.

For the Uruguayan, the 19-year-old Vanderlan option, who entered in the final minutes of the victory over Cuiab, last Monday (18th).

Against the team from Mato Grosso, Vanderlan reached 14 games for Palmeiras. The winger values ​​every opportunity received by Abel Ferreira and sees himself well prepared by the daily interaction with a squad that has already won several titles at the club.

“I feel fully prepared and very confident. I’ve been training with my teammates and I’m in tune with the group. I feel that they trust me, as well as the technical commission. And I work hard every day for that, for when the opportunities arise. . give my best and represent Palmeiras well”, said Vanderlan.

“Our squad has renowned players and for us it’s a unique experience. The committee also gives us a lot of confidence and helps us a lot in our day-to-day work”, he added.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Botafogo arrives with Santos and takes a look at Brian Rodríguez; LAFC asks for more than R$40 million

With an eye on opportunities in the ball market, the Botafogo has a new player …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved