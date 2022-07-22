Abel Ferreira can save Palmeiras holders against America

For the Uruguayan, the 19-year-old Vanderlan option, who entered in the final minutes of the victory over Cuiab, last Monday (18th).
Against the team from Mato Grosso, Vanderlan reached 14 games for Palmeiras. The winger values every opportunity received by Abel Ferreira and sees himself well prepared by the daily interaction with a squad that has already won several titles at the club.
“I feel fully prepared and very confident. I’ve been training with my teammates and I’m in tune with the group. I feel that they trust me, as well as the technical commission. And I work hard every day for that, for when the opportunities arise. . give my best and represent Palmeiras well”, said Vanderlan.
“Our squad has renowned players and for us it’s a unique experience. The committee also gives us a lot of confidence and helps us a lot in our day-to-day work”, he added.