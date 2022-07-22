Activation of 5G may interfere with the image on TV sets in DF; understand – News

The 5G network signal was activated in the Federal District on July 6. Since then, some consumers who watched television with a traditional satellite dish have had problems with interference on TV sets, with drizzle in the image and even interruption of transmission on open TV channels.

This is because 5G technology operates on the same frequency used for broadcasting the open TV signal by traditional satellite dishes.

The problem was already foreseen, that’s why Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) created Siga Antenado, an institution that will offer signal converters from the traditional satellite dish to the digital one, thus restoring transmission. According to the agency, the device will be provided free of charge.

Anyone who has noticed problems after 5G activation can contact the institution to receive the digital antenna installation kit. The service is free for the low-income population and covers all those enrolled in federal government social programs through CadÚnico (Cadastro Único).

Scheduling can be done online or by calling 0800 729 2404.

Data from the 2019 Pnad (National Household Sample Survey) estimate that there are at least 3,321 DF residents enrolled in CadÚnico no DF who would be eligible for the kit. As for the antennas, there would be about 16,658 satellite dishes installed in the capital.













pioneer











The federal capital was the first city in the country to receive fifth-generation mobile internet coverage, which uses radio frequency bands from 3,300 MHz to 3,700 MHz in the DF. This allows more devices to connect simultaneously to a given network. Technology also increases the speed of the internet.

According to Anatel, the service is available in 80% of the territory of the Federal District, with 100 stations throughout the city capable of receiving the signal from the telephone operators. However, for a large part of the population of Brasília, this change should take time to take effect. Few cell phone models are equipped with technology capable of capturing the 5G signal, mostly more expensive devices.

The expectation is that 5G technology will be implemented in state capitals by the end of September. The initial deadline, which was this month, was extended in June by Anatel due to an “impossibility of delivering equipment by the industry”.