Adriane Bonato says that Cláudia Rodrigues treats her as if she were a man

Adriane Bonato told in an interview with “Superpop”, on Wednesday, 20, that Cláudia Rodrigues treats her as if she were a man. “She treats me masculine. She treats me like he does,” said the businesswoman during the chat.

“I think it’s still sinking in. She is finding herself. In her mind, she loves Adriane who is a woman, but she acts like I am a man. She calls me ‘love’ and says ‘he’. She treats me male. She treats me like him and not like her”, said Adriane Bonato, explaining that the comedian had never had a relationship with another woman.

First night together as a couple

Adriane, who was the famous’s manager for years, told the Extra newspaper that the two had a great experience in bed for the first time. “Fitted! It was a wonderful night”, she reports, adding a catchphrase immortalized by Claudia Rodrigues: “Beijei muuuito”.

“Speaking of that catchphrase, I realized a dream. Everyone really wanted to kiss Talia, but she had only kissed Chico Anysio. But it was a peck. Now, the only person who kissed, kissed a lot, and really kissed, was me”, said Adriane.

First kiss

According to Adriane Bonato, it was precisely in order not to mix work and personal life that in March of this year she ended the business partnership with the actress, as she felt that Claudia Rodrigues was already showing signs that he had fallen in love with her.

“We were at a party and Claudia stole a kiss, a peck. I didn’t understand. She, always very direct, said she was in love with me, asked why I didn’t stay with her. She said that (the actress) was mixing things up. And then we were locked in the house due to the pandemic, sometimes Claudinha wanted to talk, until I decided to give it a go. I had trips I wanted to take and I walked away, I had zero contact with her so that my feelings could be organized”, he said.