After bariatric, she lost 43 kg and turned exercise into a habit – 07/21/2022

Fátima Albiero, 41, gained weight as a child. At 109kg, the warning that she needed to lose weight came after she didn’t feel well when she saw herself in a photo. With fat in her liver, she opted for bariatric surgery, but understood that in order to be healthy and stay thin, it was not enough just to have the surgery, it was necessary to change her lifestyle. Next, she tells how she managed to put a sedentary lifestyle aside and adopt healthy habits:

“I am of Italian descent and at home we always had the habit of eating a lot. When we woke up to go to school, my father would cook polenta, cheese, salami and coffee with milk on the wood stove. , because, in my family, who was not fat was not healthy.

In my first pregnancy, I reached 90 kg and couldn’t lose weight after giving birth. I tried a lot of crazy diets, but they never worked because I kept the bad habits. I didn’t want to do physical activity or change my routine.

I was in a toxic marriage and ended up taking out all my frustrations and bad feelings on food.

For a while, my life was eating and crying. When I got fat, I bought a bigger pair of pants and didn’t pay much attention.

In August 2019, already divorced, we had a family barbecue on a Saturday. My niece took a picture of me, sitting at a table. She looked at the picture and said, ‘Dinda, how you it’s chubby’.

Image: Personal archive

At the time, I didn’t care. But when I got home, I stopped to analyze the photo. Seeing myself in it, I went into shock, it was the first day I felt really fat — I weighed myself and saw that I was 109 kg, it was a big blow.

The photo was a watershed. At that moment, I realized that I couldn’t go on like this anymore. I always knew I was fat, but I didn’t think I needed to lose weight. It was only when I saw the photograph that I understood what I was doing to myself. That was a sign and encouraged me to seek help.

On Monday, I looked for a doctor, who asked me for some tests. Cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure were normal, but the ultrasound showed that I had fatty liver (a condition called hepatic steatosis). I was very scared, as I had a child to raise. What would become of him if I had a serious problem?

Image: Personal archive

On the recommendation of the endocrinologist and with the support of the psychologist, I opted for bariatric surgery. My ‘farewell meal’ before the operation took place 15 days after the procedure. I went with my son Miguel to a steakhouse and I almost felt sick from eating so much. I said, ‘This will be the last time I eat that amount at a steakhouse.’ I thought I would never be able to eat barbecue again.

Before, I used to eat very quickly, but after the surgery I can’t do that anymore. So the first thing I did after the procedure was to relearn how to eat, both to chew slower and to make healthier choices.

He had a habit of consuming junk food and almost every day he exchanged food for snacks. He ate hot dogs, savory puff pastry, pastries… In the late afternoon, he was very hungry and ate cookies, popcorn, chocolate. Today, he almost always has lunch at home: rice, beans, steak, salad and vegetables. I’m already trying to get everything ready the night before.

Many of my eating mistakes were because of my feelings. I learned to deal with it and not use food to compensate for emotions. If I’m sad or happy, I’ll eat the same thing.

Training became a habit

Image: Personal archive

The doctor released the exercises after four months of the procedure, but I only started doing physical activity six months later, in March 2020, because I was a little afraid. It was fine when the coronavirus pandemic came, but I didn’t give up. The gym was open by appointment and I trained for an hour three times a week.

When the gym closed because of the restrictions imposed by covid, I trained at home. In addition to strength exercises, I did walking. With training, I gained the muscle mass I had lost during the weight loss process.

Until then, I had never done physical activity regularly. When she was obese, she lost some weight and already gave up the gym. She didn’t feel like exercising and my weight made it difficult to exercise, I walked on the treadmill and thought I was going to die.

Before bariatric, I didn’t like to train and didn’t have good habits. He didn’t do things looking for health, he just tried to lose weight

Image: Personal archive

Despite not liking the gym, after the surgery I decided that I would exercise even if I didn’t feel like it, because I needed it and it was important for my health. Seeing that training brought results beyond aesthetics, this motivated me not to want to stop. With physical activity, I started to sleep better and wake up more willing.

I currently weigh 63 kg, but I keep in mind that bariatric surgery doesn’t make anyone skinny for the rest of their lives. Therefore, I try to take care of myself and maintain healthy habits.

My life is totally different now. Before, she had pain in her legs and could barely walk straight. She was always tired. Her head even wanted to do things, but her body didn’t follow. I couldn’t work, take care of the house and my son.

I had no life and changing that is what encouraged me to have the surgery and adopt good habits. It wasn’t for aesthetics, I want quality of life — something I’ve achieved and intend to keep forever.

