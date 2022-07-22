After Bayern, Chelsea, PSG, Atlético Madrid and Barça, another European giant refuses Cristiano Ronaldo’s football

At 37 years of age, the future of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo remains a big question mark for everyone. The player wants to leave Manchester, but the lack of interest is the reason why shirt 7 has not yet left the Old Trafford club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a current contract with Man United for one more season. He arrived last season, with Juve, from Italy, to be the great player of the English club. However, things did not go as expected, United ended up being left out of even the UCL, and Ronaldo asked to leave.

Faced with this, several clubs refused Portuguese football. The first was Tuchel’s Chelsea. Then PSG, claiming there is no room for one more star, and then Bayern and Atlético Madrid, with no amount to hold the player. But does not stop there.

Real Madrid refuses Cristiano Ronaldo

According to the newspaper ‘Marca’, Real Madrid rejected Cristiano Ronaldo’s football. Maximum idol of the merengue club, the board of the La Liga club understands that Ancelotti’s squad is already closed and, therefore, Cristiano Ronaldo has no more space. His possible relationship with Florentino Perez also weighs, which is not one of the best.

With Real Madrid, the number of clubs that have rejected Cristiano Ronaldo’s football continues to grow. The destination, then, will be to remain in Manchester.