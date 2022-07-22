After being accused of ‘sensationalism’, Luisa Mell breaks the silence, defends herself and shoots Margarida Bonetti: “She is the criminal…”

Luisa Mel is one of the biggest animal rights activists active in the Brazil and its foundation is responsible for ensuring the protection of hundreds of animals. This Wednesday (21), the influencer became news after participating in the rescue of some dogs that were in possession of Margarida Bonettithe main character of the podcast by Newspaper “The Woman of the Abandoned House”.

Luisa participated in the action that went to the residence of the woman sought by the FBI and managed to save the dogs. It turns out that the captures were filmed and at a certain point, the content creator comes to run to get rid of the aggression of Daisy. The moment did not resonate well on the networks and Mell was accused of “sensationalism” by netizens.

This Thursday (21), the influencer broke the silence and spoke about the accusations. “We were called because there were reports that there were cats inside the house. One more was found weak dog, which is already in our care. The victim of this story is the illiterate woman who was enslaved and mistreated for 20 years!” she fired.

“The criminal is the Daisy. Don’t confuse things. She never paid for the very serious crime she committed. And she won’t even pay. Unbelievably. And there are people who still want to turn the villain of the story into a victim. Not here. Even crazy, crazy, unbalanced, she committed one of the greatest atrocities for 20 years. And when it was time to run away, she wasn’t crazy, right? And I’ve already mentioned, as in the case of the anesthesiologist, exposed criminals. Victims, protected,” she finished.