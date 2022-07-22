After more than 120 complaints, ex-BBB Nego Di is investigated for embezzlement

He is one of those investigated for possible embezzlement applied by the company “Ta di Zueira”

Metropolis – Nego Di may have a big legal battle ahead. He is one of those investigated for possible embezzlement applied by the company “Ta di Zueira”. According to Diário Gaúcho, 126 occurrences were registered with the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul, until last Wednesday (20). Consumers claim that they never received the products purchased at the store, in March and April, announced on the former BBB221’s social networks.

Also according to the website, the influencer should be heard later this week at the 1st Police Station of Canoas, Metropolitan Region, where most of the occurrences are concentrated. The products marketed were home appliances and electronics, which could only be purchased virtually, through pix or bank slip.

Nego Di’s versions of the case contradict each other. In old publications he even claimed that he was the owner of the store and that it was not a scam. In more recent posts, according to the Diário, he would have appointed another person as a partner of Tá Di Zueira and in charge of making purchases and deliveries of the products.

“He has publicly brought up conflicting versions. First, he said he would file lawsuits against the victims. Some victims felt a little threatened. Afterwards, he assured that he would refund the products or guarantee delivery. A few days later, it was publicized that he had been the victim of a third person and would not own the company. He said that his image would have been used as marketing by a businessman, perhaps with intent or in bad faith, to apply a coup ”, said the delegate of the case to Diário Gaúcho.

