After more than 120 complaints, Nego Di is investigated for embezzlement

Nego Di may have a big legal battle ahead. He is one of those investigated for possible embezzlement applied by the company Ta di Zueira. According to Diário Gaúcho, 126 occurrences were registered with the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Sul, until last Wednesday (20/7). Consumers claim that they never received the products purchased at the store, in March and April, announced on the former BBB221’s social networks. Update: in conversation with this column, Nego Di states that he is not being investigated, in addition to declaring that he himself went to the police to report the store scam. The influencer also said that, even though he was not at fault for what happened, he is raising money to reimburse the injured customers. Soon you can check the full version of Nego Di in the column.

Also according to Diário Gaúcho, the influencer should be heard this week at the 1st Police Station of Canoas, Metropolitan Region, where most of the occurrences are concentrated. The products marketed were home appliances and electronics, which could only be purchased virtually, through pix or bank slip.

Nego Di’s versions of the case contradict each other. In old publications, the comedian even claimed that he was the owner of the store and that it was not a scam. In more recent posts, according to the Diário, he would have appointed another person as a partner of Tá Di Zueira and in charge of making purchases and deliveries of the products.

“He has publicly brought up conflicting versions. First, he said he would file lawsuits against the victims. Some victims felt a little threatened. Afterwards, he assured that he would refund the products or guarantee delivery. A few days later, it was publicized that he had been the victim of a third person and would not own the company. He said that his image would have been used as marketing by a businessman, perhaps with intent or bad faith, to apply a coup ”, declared the delegate of the case to Diário Gaúcho.

investigations

So far, no hypothesis has been ruled out, including that Nego Di may also have been tricked.

In this initial phase of investigations, the Police gather the testimonies and evidence of the clients who made the complaints. The next step should be to listen to Nego Di and other people he might point out as involved or guilty of carrying out the coup.

The public agency is also aware that other complaints on the same topic have been registered by the country.

Note from lawyers

In a note to the vehicle, the office Fortini & Volcato Advogados, which represents the influencer, says that it is investigating the situation.

“Dilson Alves da Silva Neto, professionally known by the artistic name Nego Di, was hired to carry out advertising for the virtual store called Tá di Zuera. It happens that there are delays in store deliveries and lack of adequate feedback to consumers. In view of this, he began to receive attacks on the networks as if the owner was or had the administration and management of that store.

In view of these facts, its legal counsel is investigating the situation, and is already in contact with the police authority to have access to the investigation, as well as to collaborate with the investigation and accelerate the elucidation of the facts.

Finally, we are available for any clarifications to consumers.”

Wanted by the LeoDias column, Nego Di did not return until the end of this article. The space remains open for future demonstrations.

Stay in!

To stay up to date with everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.