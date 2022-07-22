After reduction in gasoline, Bolsonaro calls Petrobras “fantastic”

After Petrobras announced a R$0.20 reduction in the price of gasoline sold to distributors, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called the state-owned company “fantastic”. The statement was given during the traditional weekly live held this Thursday (7/21).

On the occasion, the head of the federal Executive, whose administration is marked by friction with the oil company, praised the measure adopted by the new president Caio Paes de Andrade. “Who would say? Our dear Petrobras, which is a fantastic company, but it was not having a social bias provided for by law… We are at war: the end of Covid, war abroad, did not have that social perspective ”, he said.

“Yesterday [20/7], Petrobras lowered the price at the refineries by R$0.20. I saw the explanation of the president of Petrobras, saying that he followed the criteria of the Import Parity Price (PPI), which was in the government of Michel Temer. They blame me for everything, they just don’t blame me for the reduction in fuel prices,” Bolsonaro continued.

The president also took the opportunity to rebut criticism from political opponents, including former president Lula (PT). “He criticizes that he is high [o preço]when it reduces it, which I won’t mention its name, criticizes that I reduced the price of fuel”, he added.

Price readjustment

After a series of highs, Petrobras announced on Tuesday (7/19) that it would reduce the value of gasoline sold to distributors by 4.92%. The average sale price of fuel will go from R$ 4.06 to R$ 3.86 per liter, a difference of R$ 0.20 per liter, as of Wednesday (7/20).

Considering the mandatory blending of 73% gasoline A and 27% anhydrous ethanol for the composition of gasoline sold at gas stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will increase from R$2.96, on average, to R$2.81 for every liter sold at the pump.

“This reduction follows the evolution of international reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for gasoline, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing it on to the internal prices of the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, informed the company, in a note.

The last reduction promoted by Petrobras on the price of gasoline took place about seven months ago, on December 15 of last year. Since then, the average price of fuel has increased at least three times, according to data from the state-owned company analyzed by the metropolises. In the accumulated period, the readjustment is greater than 30%.