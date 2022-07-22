After soapy photo, Rafa Kalimann returns to polemic with transparent clothes: “Tira print”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/iQwQb1oM5Oc/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/iQwQb1oM5Oc/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/iQwQb1oM5Oc/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/iQwQb1oM5Oc” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

She is impossible! Rafa Kalimann, presenter of ‘Rede BBB’ and digital influencer, had already given a lot to talk about when she appeared soapy, but now the muse showed an outfit that abuses transparency.

“What did you think?”, he asked in the caption of the publication. In the photo, Rafa Kalimann appears getting ready with an outfit that abuses transparency and, of course, gave a lot to talk about. Currently, the muse already has no more than 23 million followers on Instagram.

In a few minutes, several fans printed the photo to leave passionate messages on Twitter: “I swear, this woman is simply everything to me”, said a fan. “This woman breaks my heart,” commented another.

Rafa Kalimann opens the game about alleged ‘affair’ between Juliette and Rodolffo

During an interview given to the portal Fuxico, Rafa Kalimann told more about his relationship with Juliette and also revealed the supposed ‘affair’ of the friend with the former participant of Big Brother Brazil, Rodolffo.

She had her endorsement. With Juliette, I had such a good connection, it was such a good gift. We are there for each other. The first time she went to my house for dinner, she already told me about Rodolffo. She was restless,” said Rafa Kalimann.

“She would talk to me and she… ‘But what about Rodolffo, Rafa?’ And I: ‘Yeah, Juliette’. And at one point she went and said: ‘Oh, I was going to tell you’. But no problem! You’re welcome! She is very wonderful, very special. She so deserves everything she has,” she concluded. Well, she played on the wheel!

