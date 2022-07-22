After surgery, Anitta’s recovery is considered satisfactory, says hospital







Anitta published photos after the surgical procedure Photo: SpinOff

The evolution of the clinical picture of the singer Anitta is considered satisfactory, according to the medical bulletin of the Vila Nova Star hospital, from Rede D’or, in São Paulo, issued this Thursday (21). She underwent surgery to treat endometriosis on Wednesday morning.

According to the hospital’s note, Anitta is still under the medical care of the team led by Professor Ludhmila Hajjar and the hospital’s general director, Pedro Loretti. “The evolution of the artist’s clinical condition after the surgery is considered satisfactory”, informed the unit.

The procedure performed on the singer is considered minimally invasive. Anitta was admitted last Monday, 18th, and has no high forecast so far.

endometriosis

Endometriosis is a chronic inflammatory condition caused by the abnormal growth of endometrial cells outside the uterus, which can cause bleeding, menstrual cramps, severe pain and infertility, among other complications. In some cases, surgical intervention is indicated.

Before operating, the singer shared with her followers on Twitter some outbursts about the preoperative period. In one of the posts, she says that women suffer too much and wished strength for others who suffer from the same condition.