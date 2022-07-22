Agrale suspends production of trucks and buses in Argentina

Maybe you don’t even know it, but Agrale, a Brazilian company that produces heavy vehicles, utilities and agricultural machinery, has a factory in Argentina. This week, the industrial unit, located in Mercedes, in the metropolitan region of Buenos Aires, suspended activities until the end of this year. Reason: lack of dollars.

Through a statement aimed at suppliers, Agrale informed that it is facing difficulties in carrying out financial transactions in other countries. This is due to the low reserve of dollars at the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic: due to the lack of foreign exchange, the institution ends up blocking payment operations carried out abroad.

This is a problem of the Central Bank of Argentina itself, which affects not only Agrale, but also other vehicle manufacturers installed in the neighboring country. When starting production of the restyled Frontier, for example, Nissan received guarantees from the president of the country, Alberto Fernández, that the company would not suffer from a lack of dollars to import components.

Last month, Argentina’s Central Bank even regulated a mechanism to allow dollars used to import vehicles to be diverted to suppliers of auto parts and raw materials located abroad. Apparently, this feature did not completely solve the problem.

Does the stoppage affect the supply of Agrale vehicles in Brazil?

The Agrale factory in Mercedes, Argentina, produces light and medium trucks and chassis for collectives and for the Marruá SUV line. The company also manufactures components for trucks and tractors in the neighboring country.

VRUM contacted Agrale, but the organization did not clarify whether the interruption of activities at the Argentine factory will affect the supply of vehicles to the Brazilian market. Through the press office, the administration limited itself to saying that “this matter has already been equalized by the company’s management”.

Watch the video and learn more about Agrale Marruá: