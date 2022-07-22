Aid Brazil pays this Friday: see if you receive

Government makes the payment of Auxílio Brasil for another group, see who receives and what amount is paid

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Auxílio Brasil payments for the month of July started last Monday (18). The benefit is paid to millions of Brazilians in situations of economic vulnerability. This Friday (22), users who have NIS final 5 can withdraw around R$400.

Since June, the program’s beneficiaries have been receiving the card, which can be used in commercial establishments in the debit function. Until then, the Bolsa Família cards, which are being replaced, only allow the withdrawal of amounts.

It is worth remembering that the new amount of R$ 600 starts to be paid in August. The change in the amount paid monthly to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries is part of the PEC das Bondades, which promotes changes in some social programs and was approved by the National Congress.

Queue of families waiting for Aid Brasil

A survey by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) points out that São Paulo has the largest queue of families waiting for Auxílio Brasil. In April this year, the number of families that met the criteria to join the program was 429,484, around 935,539 people.

Thus, this study carried out by the CNM is quite interesting because, recently, Senator Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE) stated that the Union wants to include another 1.6 million Brazilians in the Auxílio Brasil payroll.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, in April the queue for the program reached 2,788,362 families. São Paulo, which leads the list, corresponds to approximately 15% of the total number of families awaiting the benefit.

In addition, states such as Rio de Janeiro (282,947), Bahia (275,536), Minas Gerais (219,799) and Pernambuco (208,197) occupy, together with São Paulo, the first five positions in the ranking. To see the complete list, just click here.

About Aid Brazil

Auxílio Brasil financially supports families who are in poverty and extreme poverty, needing money to pay their bills and needs. To get an idea of ​​the size of the program, according to the Ministry of Citizenship, approximately 18.2 million Brazilians received the benefit in June.

Thus, families wishing to be covered by Auxílio Brasil need to:

Being in extreme poverty, or poverty and with children, pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, adolescents and young people under 21 years of age in their composition;

Have a monthly per capita family income of R$105 or less (extremely poor families);

Have a per capita family income of R$100 to R$210 (poor families);

Be registered in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) and have updated registration data in the last 2 years.

Auxílio Brasil: payment schedule for the month of July

Check the payment calendar for the month of July.

end of NIS Payday 1 July 18 – payment already released two July 19 – payment already released 3 July 20 – payment already released 4 July 21 – payment already released 5 July 22 – Payment released today 6 July 25th 7 July 26 8 July 27 9 July 28 0 July 29

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com