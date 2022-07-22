Alfredo tries to get rid of Moa in Cara e Courage

Friends to some extent Alfred (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado) may become enemies very soon in the novel face and courage, and all because Pat (Paolla Oliveira) is confused about her feelings for the stunt double, a determining factor in turning her husband’s life into a roller coaster of emotions. Annoyed by the closeness between Pat and Moa, Alfredo takes drastic action to take his friend out of the picture and get the way free to enjoy the wedding.

Unfortunately, the illustrator doesn’t realize that his attitudes can be fatal to keep his wife even further away, after all, she dedicates herself to the maximum to be a good professional, and a considerable part of the process involves the proximity of Moa, her main partner at work, along with with her new best friend, Lou (Victoria Bohn).

Alfredo can no longer abandon his jealousy in the seven o’clock soap opera. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

In parallel with the professional field, Moa is also Pat’s main company in the secret missions in search of the truth about Clarice’s (Taís Araújo) death and the secret formula obtained by Jonathan (Guilherme Weber), which will even become a reason for a gigantic shock for the duo in the next chapters, more specifically because of a sniper who will act to prevent crucial information from being leaked.

Alfredo realizes the load of secrets, is stressed by Pat’s clear interest in Moa and decides to create a plan to get rid of his wife’s great friend. It remains to be seen if he will get the peace he so desperately seeks.