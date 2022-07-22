Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) sells asset in MG, Sabesp (SBSP3) completes funding for works on the Pinheiros River and more

Read too

This Friday’s corporate news (22) highlights the operational preview of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), which reported a drop in production for the second quarter of 2022.

The IRB (IRBR3) reversed profit and had a loss of R$ 273.1 million in May this year.

Aliansce Soane (ALSO3), in turn, sold its stake in Uberlândia Shopping for R$195 million.

Minerva Foods (BEEF3) carried out the first shipment of fresh beef to Canada.

Meanwhile, Sabesp (SBSP3) concluded a financing operation of R$ 760 million for works under the Novo Rio Pinheiros Program with the IFC.

Check out more highlights:

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) recorded a total production, on average, of oil, LNG and natural gas in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), of 2.65 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), a decrease of 5 .1% over the same period in 2021 and over the 1st quarter of this year.

Production in the pre-salt fields operated by Petrobras reached 3.55 million bpd (barrels per day) in 2Q22, a volume 2.9% higher than in 1Q22, due to the higher number of losses with stops for maintenance and interventions in the pre-salt platforms. -salt and post-salt, mitigated by the ramp-up of the P-68 units, FPSO Carioca and the start of operation of the FPSO Guanabara, in the Mero field.

The IRB (IRBR3) recorded a loss of BRL 273.1 million in May, compared to a profit of BRL 7.5 million in the same month of 2021.

In the first 5 months of 2022, the net loss is BRL 285.3 million, compared to a net income of BRL 9.4 million for the same period last year.

Minerva Foods (BEEF3) announced this Thursday (21) that there was the first shipment of fresh beef to Canada, from the Palmeiras de Goiás unit.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

Aliansce Soane (ALSO3) entered into an agreement for the sale of its entire stake in Uberlândia Shopping.

The divestment amount is R$195 million at a cap rate of 8.2%, based on the mall’s NOI estimated for the year 2022. Completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain usual conditions precedent.

RNI (RDNI3) recorded net sales of R$210 million in the second quarter of 2022, 20% higher year-on-year.

According to RNI, the company reached a record in net sales, a level higher than the last 8 years, with R$ 381 million in the first half of the year, 15% higher than the equivalent period of 2021. Sabesp informed that it concludes a financing operation of R$ 760 million for works of the Novo Rio Pinheiros Program with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), announced at the end of June. The funding will be allocated to works under the Novo Rio Pinheiros Program to expand sewage collection and treatment and clean up the river by December 2022, improvements to the water and sewage systems on the coast of São Paulo and the construction of a pipeline in Greater São Paulo. Food company BRF (BRFS3) has obtained the rehabilitation of its unit located in Kizad, Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, for exporting chicken to Saudi Arabia, the company told Reuters on Thursday. The plant had been temporarily suspended since 2019, following an audit. Now, BRF considered the strategic approval due to the relevance of that market. In Abu Dhabi, breaded chicken, beef and chicken hamburgers, sausages, tender breast and special cuts of chicken are produced, which are shipped mainly to countries in the Gulf, North Africa and the Arab League. Inaugurated in 2014, the Kizad unit has a production capacity of 80,000 tons per year and currently produces food under the Sadia, Perdix and Hilal brands for 14 countries. JBS announced that Wesley Batista Filho will assume the position of Global President of Operations as of November 1, 2022. The current President of Operations – North America, André Nogueira, has decided that he will leave his position on the same date. He will remain with the company in an advisory role until the end of the year, when he will join the board.

advisory board of JBS USA, in addition to maintaining his role on Pilgrim’s Board of Directors. Wesley Batista Filho will continue to report to Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS. Tim Schellpeper, CEO of JBS USA, Brent Eastwood, CEO of JBS Australia, and Gilberto Xandó, CEO of JBS Brazil, will report to Wesley Batista Filho. “JBS reiterates its thanks to André Nogueira for his long-standing commitment to JBS USA, excellent work and firm leadership that resulted in great success and growth for the Company,” the company said in a statement. (with Reuters)

Related