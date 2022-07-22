Amazon boss received BRL 1.1 billion in 2021; see CEO salaries

The AFL-CIO federation, the largest union organization in the United States, organized a 2021 salary survey for CEOs of large companies such as Amazon, Apple and Intel, with all of the top 10 reaching more than R$ 300 million. The research also reveals that the occupants of these positions earn up to 324 times more than other employees.
For example, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy received US$212 million in one year, while an ‘average’ worker received US$32,855.
Amazon, according to the survey, has the biggest gap between workers and CEO – in 2021, the boss earned 6,274 times more than his employees.
Introducing a phenomenon called ‘greedflation’, a pun on the word ‘greed’ and inflation, the AFL-CIO reflected that while “CEOs have been quick to blame workers’ wages for rising inflation”, employee compensation fell by 2.4% in 2021.
Meanwhile, bosses’ pay rose 18.2% faster than US inflation itself, which hits 7.1%.
Check out the ten CEOs with the highest annual salaries below – following today’s dollar exchange rate.
- Peter Kern, Expedia Group – US$ 296,247,749 (R$ 1,618,194,079)
- Andrew Jassy from Amazon – US$ 212,701,169 (R$ 1,161,837,595)
- Patrick Gelsinger from Intel – US$ 178,590,400 (R$ 975,514,341)
- William McDermott of ServiceNow – US$ 165,802,037 (R$ 905,660,466)
- Apple’s Timothy Cook – US$ 98,734,394 (R$ 539,316,880)
- James Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – US$ 84,428,145 (R$ 461,171,856)
- Fabrizio Freda of The Estee Lauder Companies – US$ 65,996,985 (R$ 360,495,331)
- Jay Snowden of Penn National Gaming – US$ 65,887,214 (R$ 359,895,729)
- Broadcom’s Hock Tan – US$ 60,703,627 (R$ 331,581,421)
- Ronald Clarke of FLEETCOR – US$ 57,923,473 (R$ 316,395,386)