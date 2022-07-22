Amazon boss received BRL 1.1 billion in 2021; see CEO salaries

The AFL-CIO federation, the largest union organization in the United States, organized a 2021 salary survey for CEOs of large companies such as Amazon, Apple and Intel, with all of the top 10 reaching more than R$ 300 million. The research also reveals that the occupants of these positions earn up to 324 times more than other employees.

For example, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy received US$212 million in one year, while an ‘average’ worker received US$32,855.

Amazon, according to the survey, has the biggest gap between workers and CEO – in 2021, the boss earned 6,274 times more than his employees.

Introducing a phenomenon called ‘greedflation’, a pun on the word ‘greed’ and inflation, the AFL-CIO reflected that while “CEOs have been quick to blame workers’ wages for rising inflation”, employee compensation fell by 2.4% in 2021.

Meanwhile, bosses’ pay rose 18.2% faster than US inflation itself, which hits 7.1%.

Check out the ten CEOs with the highest annual salaries below – following today’s dollar exchange rate.