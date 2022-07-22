Amid extreme heat wave, London firefighters have busiest day since WWII

Corporation received 2,670 calls in a single day, seven times higher than usual

Firefighters have been called several times in recent days for fires in forested areas and homes.



The high temperatures in England cause much harm, both for citizens and for the State. Last Tuesday, the 19th, the Fire Department of London recorded the busiest day for the corporation since Second World War on account of forest fires. According to British media, more than a thousand incidents were recorded across the capital, with the service receiving 2,670 calls (seven times the normal). Fortunately no one died, but 40 shops and homes were destroyed in the Wennington, Dagenham and Kenton regions. In fighting the fire, 16 firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, and two of them were taken to hospital. Brigade Assistant Commissioner Jonathan Smith revealed that this week’s events are evidence of global warming. “Yesterday’s fires are another example of how we are being increasingly challenged by new weather extremes as our climate changes, and we are developing long-term strategies to deal with more incidents like this in the future,” he said.