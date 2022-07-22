Amid the complaint of sexual harassment, president of Cremerj decides to step down from office | Rio de Janeiro

In the midst of an investigation of a sexual harassment complaint, carried out by a nursing technician, the president of the Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj), the surgeon Clovis Bersot Munhoz 72 years old, decided to step down from the post.

The announcement was made earlier this Thursday night (21) on the institution’s page and social media.

“Appreciating honesty and commitment to transparency, Cremerj informs that the counselor Clovis Bersot Munhoz, who currently holds the position of chairman of the board, decided, together with the board, to step aside. This is because an inquiry will be opened on his behalf to investigate the complaint about sexual harassment published in the press”, reads an excerpt from the statement.

The note also explained that the procedure will be forwarded to the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), which will assign the case to another region so that it is done with exemption and impartiality.

“The council reaffirms its repudiation of any type of harassment and works with the authorities to curb this unethical and criminal practice,” the document concluded.

the president of Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj)Clóvis Bersot Munhoz, is being investigated by the Civil police about an alleged case of sexual harassment.

According to the Civil Police, the incident is being investigated by the 9th PD (Cathet) and the doctor was even indicted for the crime. The investigation was forwarded to the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), which asked the police for further investigation. The investigation runs in secrecy.

The harassment would have taken place in an operating room of a private hospital in the South Zone of Rio. The victim would be a nursing technician who lives in Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense.

In testimony, the woman said that the doctor said she was “very hot” and that she needed to have more sex because she was married too early. A witness confirmed the case to the police.

The case was registered in July last year. Among the insinuations that would have been made by Munhoz in the work environment and that are investigated by the Civil Police, the woman reports that he put his hand on her neck and even asked if she was interested in betraying her husband.

“If you want to cheat on your husband, you can call me,” the doctor reportedly said.

The technician stated that the impolite questions were frequent to the point that she asked the direct manager not to be part of any surgery in which Munhoz was present.

According to information from Cremerj, Munhoz has a degree in medicine from Universidade Gama Filho, is an orthopedist and traumatologist, having done his residency at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), where he is an assistant professor.

Cremerj stated, through a note, that it became aware that the chairman of the council had, in his disfavor, an investigation in the 9th DP and that he was cited in a labor lawsuit.

“At the time, an administrative procedure was initiated in the Council and clarification was requested regarding the case. He provided all the information, stressing that he had not uttered any of the words mentioned there. He also informed that, on that day, he had performed other surgeries and that other people were present in the room, such as doctors, nurses and scrub nurses, ”said Cremerj.

The council also states that, after an internal investigation, nothing was found in the name of Clóvis Munhoz and, therefore, he took office as president of Cremerj in February this year.