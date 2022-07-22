Amrica-MG X Palmeiras – Superesportes

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Amrica-MG X Palmeiras – Superesportes 2 Views

  • 50
    2 time

    End of the game! Palmeiras beats America, wins the second in a row and remains the isolated leader of the Brazilian.

  • 49
    2 time

    AMAZING! Flying ball in the Palmeiras area, Cceres takes it on the left and crosses from below. Juninho closes in the small area, alone, and sends left.

  • 49
    2 time

    Yellowed pebble on the bench.

  • 48
    2 time

    Lpez pulls Felipe Azevedo by the shirt and receives a yellow card.

  • 48
    2 time

    Cavichioli leaves the area to fight with ope wins the ball from Breno Lopes.

  • 47
    2 time

    LOST! Quickly leaving Palmeiras through the middle, Scarpa arrives in the area and rolls to the right. Z Rafael finishes first with the left-hander and isolates.

  • 46
    2 time

    AMAZING! Breno Lopes crosses from the left wing to the second post, Mayke puts his head in and Lpez deflects a letter. The ball goes straight to the post.

  • 45
    2 time

    In the last eight games for America, only one victory. The phase is not good.

  • 44
    2 time

    Let’s go to 49.

  • 43
    2 time

    Vanderlan falls with cramps in his right leg.

  • 42
    2 time

    Danilo leaves the game for Gabriel Menino to enter.

  • 41
    2 time

    Juninho calls a short board at the entrance of the area in the middle, Marcos Rocha closes the spaces well and cuts.

  • 40
    2 time

    Juninho receives in the left half with space, tries to stretch ahead with Felipe Azevedo, but Marcos Rocha intercepts.

  • 39
    2 time

    EEE BALL! Patric receives a short pass on the side on the right, but lets it slip under his foot.

  • 38
    2 time

    Gmez intercepts a pass inside the area on the right and organizes Palmeiras in defense.

  • 37
    2 time

    Gustavinho enters, Matheusinho leaves.

  • 36
    2 time

    BORED! Lpez makes a good play inside the box from the right and rolls with sugar to Scarpa in the middle of the box. The right foot gets in the way of the left and America’s defense breathes a sigh of relief.

  • 35
    2 time

    Next round: Atltico-GO x America and Palmeiras x Internacional.

  • 34
    2 time

    Lpez brings the ball dominated by the middle, cuts the defender left-handed at the entrance of the area and shoots low. Cavichioli falls to defend.

  • 33
    2 time

    Come Mayke go Dudu.

  • 32
    2 time

    At Palmeiras, Wesley leaves, Breno Lopes enters.

  • 31
    2 time

    GET OUT! Z Rafael takes the ball after a hit in front of the area, takes it to the right and kicks the net from outside.

  • 30
    2 time

    Carlos Alberto replaces Henrique Almeida.

  • 29
    2 time

    Scorer of the goal, Scarpa did not renew his contract with Palmeiras and should play in England in January.

  • 28
    2 time

    Patric tries an individual move in the tip of the area on the right, but Luan disarms.

  • 27
    2 time

    IN THE VALLEY! Gustavo Scarpa feints three inside the area and kicks left-handed over the defense. The flag is offside.

  • 26
    2 time

    Felipe Azevedo comes out Pedrinho.

  • 25
    2 time

    In America, Everaldo leaves, Ramrez enters.

  • 24
    2 time

    Vanderlan tries to cross from the left wing and stamps Everaldo.

  • 23
    2 time

    Lpez receives from Dudu inside the area on the right, tries to brake at the bottom and Iago Maidana cuts.

  • 22
    2 time

    Palmeiras supporters turn up the sound in the visitors’ sector.

  • 21
    2 time

    Gustavo Scarpa’s fourth goal in the Brazilian.

  • 20
    2 time

    GOOOLLL DO PALMEIRAS!!! Gustavo Scarpa receives game reversal on the right of the attack, takes it with his left-hander into the area and kicks hard, with a curve. The ball hits Cavichioli’s right post and goes in. Goal!

  • 20
    2 time

    GOOOLLL DO PALMEIRAS!!!

  • 19
    2 time

    In the next round, América visits Atltico-GO, Jo Palmeiras receives Inter.

  • 18
    2 time

    Scarpa tries to pass the ball with Dudu on the right wing, but exaggerates his strength. Goal shooting.

  • 17
    2 time

    WEEEVERTON! Undecided on the defense of Palmeiras in the high ball, Henrique Almeida beats Danilo and headed close. Good defense by the visiting goalkeeper.

  • 16
    2 time

    Scarpa hits the free-kick badly with his left-hander and the home defense pushes away. Wesley dominates the left in front of the area and kicks on top of Juninho.

  • 15
    2 time

    Patric arrives late in the cart over to Vanderlan and gets yellow. He misses the left half.

  • 14
    2 time

    Palmeiras increases the offensive rhythm in the last minutes

  • 13
    2 time

    UUHH! Dudu receives inside the area on the right, tries a short low pass, she catches the defense and Lpez deflects left-handed with a little angle. The ball passes between Cavichioli’s legs, but Maidana relieves.

  • 12
    2 time

    Lpez debut, Merentiel leaves.

  • 11
    2 time

    Gustavo Scarpa in the vacancy of Raphael Veiga.

  • 10
    2 time

    Cacares also receives yellow.

  • 10
    2 time

    Yellow for Matheusinho for pulling Gmez.

  • 9
    2 time

    Palmeiras turns the ball sideways near midfield.

  • 8
    2 time

    Abel prepares changes.

  • 7
    2 time

    Conti receives a cross from afar on the second post, tries the header but throws it wide. The referee is fouled by the home defender.

  • 6
    2 time

    Z Rafael hits a frontal free kick with a right op and Cavichioli holds it firmly in the center of the goal.

  • 5
    2 time

    Wesley wins in the dispute with Iago Maidana in the central half and is fouled. card.

  • 4
    2 time

    Closed: Cuiab 1×1 Atltico-MG.

  • 3
    2 time

    Dudu invades the area from the right, cuts the first one and kicks from below. On top of Conti.

  • two
    2 time

    Merentiel receives from Wesley on the counterattack through the middle, tries to cut Patric at the entrance of the area and loses.

  • 1
    2 time

    Palmeiras the same.

  • 1
    2 time

    Danilo Avelar stays in the dressing room, enters Cceres.

  • 0
    2 time

    Roll the ball in the final stage!

  • 47
    1 time

    End of first half!

  • 46
    1 time

    Veiga receives a good pass from Vanderlan inside the area on the left, but it goes too far and the defense eases up.

  • 45
    1 time

    Vanderlan crosses from the bottom left wing and Conti takes one more.

  • 44
    1 time

    Wesley speeds off to the left, crosses at a low diagonal and Conti cuts into the small area.

  • 43
    1 time

    Danilo experiences a strong kick from outside the area and sends away.

  • 42
    1 time

    Patric cuts Wesley on the right wing, crosses close and Gmez takes it out.

  • 41
    1 time

    Game of few offensive inspirations on both sides.

  • 40
    1 time

    Danilo pulls the opponent by the shirt and receives a yellow card.

  • 39
    1 time

    Dudu pedals in front of Avelar on the right wing, but the side manages the tackle.

  • 38
    1 time

    Everaldo finishes crookedly from outside the area and sends it wide.

  • 37
    1 time

    Dudu accelerates from the right end into the area, forgets the ball and misses a good chance.

  • 36
    1 time

    Patric calls a table with Everaldo on the right wing and falls asking for Wesley’s foul. Nothing, just goal kicks.

  • 35
    1 time

    America works the ball in the attacking field in search of spaces.

  • 34
    1 time

    FAR AWAY! Dudu catches the leftover ball in front of the area, hits with his right foot and sends it over.

  • 33
    1 time

    Dudu makes a good move on the right wing, crosses low, Merentiel does not arrive and Cavichioli defends.

  • 32
    1 time

    Pedrinho tries it with his right foot in front of the area and sends it over.

  • 32
    1 time

    Danilo Avelar intercepts the pass to Dudu well from the right of the visiting attack.

  • 31
    1 time

    Juninho receives a cross from the left in the middle of the area, header from afar and Weverton fits in.

  • 31
    1 time

    America plays the ball in midfield.

  • 30
    1 time

    Everaldo crosses weakly from the bottom of the right and Gmez cuts.

  • 29
    1 time

    Danilo launches to the left wing towards Merentiel, but Conti arrives first to take it out.

  • 28
    1 time

    Patric crosses from the right wing and hits Z Rafael.

  • 27
    1 time

    WHAT A BOMB! Danilo Avelar advances with the ball dominated by the left midfielder, hits hard left-handed and almost opens the scoring.

  • 26
    1 time

    UUHH! Raphael Veiga receives with space in the central half, hits hard with a left-hander and scares Cavichioli.

  • 25
    1 time

    America closes with a line of five on defense.

  • 24
    1 time

    IN THE VALLEY! Wesley scores on the rebound, but the flag gets offside on Dudu’s deflection in the small area.

  • 23
    1 time

    DO NOT ENTER! Dudu receives from Z Rafael in the tip of the area on the right, pedals in front of Danilo Avelar and shoots low. Conti deflects lightly and Cavichioli saves with his foot.

  • 22
    1 time

    In progress: Cuiab 0x0 Atltico-MG.

  • 21
    1 time

    Danilo Avelar heads down the left of the defense in an attempt to throw for Veiga.

  • 20
    1 time

    AMAZING!!! Marcos Rocha receives on the right of the area, crosses low in front of the goal and no one in green puts it in.

  • 19
    1 time

    Marcos Rocha out of midfield and leaves clean with Cavichioli.

  • 18
    1 time

    Dudu disarms Pedrinho from the right of the Palmeiras defense and is fouled in the sequence.

  • 17
    1 time

    Wesley receives from Vanderlan inside the area on the left, tries to cross from the back and stamps the defense.

  • 16
    1 time

    Wesley yellowed for complaint.

  • 16
    1 time

    Patric receives from Everaldo on the right of the area, crosses low and Vanderlan cuts.

  • 15
    1 time

    Dudu tries the pass from the right half to the inside, but Merentiel doesn’t dominate.

  • 14
    1 time

    Iago Maidana tries a masquerade kick from afar and Luan counters.

  • 13
    1 time

    Veiga receives from Dudu on the right wing, tries a left-handed cross and stamps der.

  • 12
    1 time

    With the ball, the defender advances to the middle line and becomes a pass option.

  • 11
    1 time

    DANGER! Everaldo takes a corner from the left, Conti just scrapes his head and the ball comes out the other side.

  • 10
    1 time

    Henrique Almeida tries to invade the area from the left, Gmez from the boat and sends him out.

  • 9
    1 time

    Weverton out launch for Merentiel in attack, but the ball stays with Matheus Cavichioli.

  • 8
    1 time

    With only 12 goals conceded, Palmeiras has the best defense in the championship.

  • 7
    1 time

    Pedrinho tries to turn between two markers on the left side and loses to Danilo.

  • 6
    1 time

    der takes a free-kick from midfield to attack, but leaves for free with Weverton.

  • 5
    1 time

    With Wesley on the left, Dudu comes to the right.

  • 4
    1 time

    Palmeiras plays sideways in defence.

  • 3
    1 time

    Coelho’s number 7 leaves on a stretcher, but must return.

  • two
    1 time

    Matheusinho falls feeling after shock with Merentiel.

  • 1
    1 time

    LOOK AT AMERICA! Pedrinho makes a great move on the left, leaves two behind and rolls into the area. Matheusinho kicks hard, she deflects on defense and leaves.

  • 1
    1 time

    All of America in white. Palm trees all in green.

  • 0
    1 time

    Roll the ball at Independence!

  • 0
    1 time

    National anthem.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the lawn!

  • 0
    1 time

    Interval: Cuiab 0x0 Atltico-MG.

  • 0
    1 time

    Palmeiras climbed by Abel: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gmez and Vanderlan; Danilo, Z Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Wesley and Merentiel.

  • 0
    1 time

    America defined by Mancini: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Iago Maidana, der, Conti and Danilo Avelar; Juninho, Matheusinho, Pedrinho and Everaldo; Henrique Almeida.

  • 0
    1 time

    NEWS! Abel Ferreira has, for the first time, newly signed forwards Merentiel and Lpez.

  • 0
    1 time

    STRONG BASE! Endrick, a jewel of the Palmeiras base, turns 16 today and signs his first professional contract, lasting three years. The fine of 60 million euros.

  • 0
    1 time

    Verdo hasn’t lost in two rounds, a draw and a win; beat Cuiab 1-0 last Monday.

  • 0
    1 time

    Coelho has not won two games in this Brazilian; comes from a defeat, at home, by 3×0 to RB Bragantino.

  • 0
    1 time

    TABLE! America enters the field in Z4, the 17th place with 18 points. Palmeiras is the leader of the competition with 33.

  • 0
    1 time

    Belo Horizonte with 22C right now.

  • 0
    1 time

    Goodnight! From 8 pm, the ball rolls at Independência to Amrica-MG and Palmeiras, for the 18th round of the Brazilian.

    • About Abhishek Pratap

    Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

    Check Also

    Corinthians portrays Yuri Alberto’s euphoria in a backstage video; know key moments

    This Wednesday, Corinthians beat ;Coritiba 3-1 at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for …

    © 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved