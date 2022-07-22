Amrica-MG X Palmeiras – Superesportes

50

2 time End of the game! Palmeiras beats America, wins the second in a row and remains the isolated leader of the Brazilian.

49

2 time AMAZING! Flying ball in the Palmeiras area, Cceres takes it on the left and crosses from below. Juninho closes in the small area, alone, and sends left.

49

2 time Yellowed pebble on the bench.

48

2 time Lpez pulls Felipe Azevedo by the shirt and receives a yellow card.

48

2 time Cavichioli leaves the area to fight with ope wins the ball from Breno Lopes.

47

2 time LOST! Quickly leaving Palmeiras through the middle, Scarpa arrives in the area and rolls to the right. Z Rafael finishes first with the left-hander and isolates.

46

2 time AMAZING! Breno Lopes crosses from the left wing to the second post, Mayke puts his head in and Lpez deflects a letter. The ball goes straight to the post.

45

2 time In the last eight games for America, only one victory. The phase is not good.

44

2 time Let’s go to 49.

43

2 time Vanderlan falls with cramps in his right leg.

42

2 time Danilo leaves the game for Gabriel Menino to enter.

41

2 time Juninho calls a short board at the entrance of the area in the middle, Marcos Rocha closes the spaces well and cuts.

40

2 time Juninho receives in the left half with space, tries to stretch ahead with Felipe Azevedo, but Marcos Rocha intercepts.

39

2 time EEE BALL! Patric receives a short pass on the side on the right, but lets it slip under his foot.

38

2 time Gmez intercepts a pass inside the area on the right and organizes Palmeiras in defense.

37

2 time Gustavinho enters, Matheusinho leaves.

36

2 time BORED! Lpez makes a good play inside the box from the right and rolls with sugar to Scarpa in the middle of the box. The right foot gets in the way of the left and America’s defense breathes a sigh of relief.

35

2 time Next round: Atltico-GO x America and Palmeiras x Internacional.

34

2 time Lpez brings the ball dominated by the middle, cuts the defender left-handed at the entrance of the area and shoots low. Cavichioli falls to defend.

33

2 time Come Mayke go Dudu.

32

2 time At Palmeiras, Wesley leaves, Breno Lopes enters.

31

2 time GET OUT! Z Rafael takes the ball after a hit in front of the area, takes it to the right and kicks the net from outside.

30

2 time Carlos Alberto replaces Henrique Almeida.

29

2 time Scorer of the goal, Scarpa did not renew his contract with Palmeiras and should play in England in January.

28

2 time Patric tries an individual move in the tip of the area on the right, but Luan disarms.

27

2 time IN THE VALLEY! Gustavo Scarpa feints three inside the area and kicks left-handed over the defense. The flag is offside.

26

2 time Felipe Azevedo comes out Pedrinho.

25

2 time In America, Everaldo leaves, Ramrez enters.

24

2 time Vanderlan tries to cross from the left wing and stamps Everaldo.

23

2 time Lpez receives from Dudu inside the area on the right, tries to brake at the bottom and Iago Maidana cuts.

22

2 time Palmeiras supporters turn up the sound in the visitors’ sector.

21

2 time Gustavo Scarpa’s fourth goal in the Brazilian.

20

2 time GOOOLLL DO PALMEIRAS!!! Gustavo Scarpa receives game reversal on the right of the attack, takes it with his left-hander into the area and kicks hard, with a curve. The ball hits Cavichioli’s right post and goes in. Goal!

20

2 time GOOOLLL DO PALMEIRAS!!!

19

2 time In the next round, América visits Atltico-GO, Jo Palmeiras receives Inter.

18

2 time Scarpa tries to pass the ball with Dudu on the right wing, but exaggerates his strength. Goal shooting.

17

2 time WEEEVERTON! Undecided on the defense of Palmeiras in the high ball, Henrique Almeida beats Danilo and headed close. Good defense by the visiting goalkeeper.

16

2 time Scarpa hits the free-kick badly with his left-hander and the home defense pushes away. Wesley dominates the left in front of the area and kicks on top of Juninho.

15

2 time Patric arrives late in the cart over to Vanderlan and gets yellow. He misses the left half.

14

2 time Palmeiras increases the offensive rhythm in the last minutes

13

2 time UUHH! Dudu receives inside the area on the right, tries a short low pass, she catches the defense and Lpez deflects left-handed with a little angle. The ball passes between Cavichioli’s legs, but Maidana relieves.

12

2 time Lpez debut, Merentiel leaves.

11

2 time Gustavo Scarpa in the vacancy of Raphael Veiga.

10

2 time Cacares also receives yellow.

10

2 time Yellow for Matheusinho for pulling Gmez.

9

2 time Palmeiras turns the ball sideways near midfield.

8

2 time Abel prepares changes.

7

2 time Conti receives a cross from afar on the second post, tries the header but throws it wide. The referee is fouled by the home defender.

6

2 time Z Rafael hits a frontal free kick with a right op and Cavichioli holds it firmly in the center of the goal.

5

2 time Wesley wins in the dispute with Iago Maidana in the central half and is fouled. card.

4

2 time Closed: Cuiab 1×1 Atltico-MG.

3

2 time Dudu invades the area from the right, cuts the first one and kicks from below. On top of Conti.

two

2 time Merentiel receives from Wesley on the counterattack through the middle, tries to cut Patric at the entrance of the area and loses.

1

2 time Palmeiras the same.

1

2 time Danilo Avelar stays in the dressing room, enters Cceres.

0

2 time Roll the ball in the final stage!

47

1 time End of first half!

46

1 time Veiga receives a good pass from Vanderlan inside the area on the left, but it goes too far and the defense eases up.

45

1 time Vanderlan crosses from the bottom left wing and Conti takes one more.

44

1 time Wesley speeds off to the left, crosses at a low diagonal and Conti cuts into the small area.

43

1 time Danilo experiences a strong kick from outside the area and sends away.

42

1 time Patric cuts Wesley on the right wing, crosses close and Gmez takes it out.

41

1 time Game of few offensive inspirations on both sides.

40

1 time Danilo pulls the opponent by the shirt and receives a yellow card.

39

1 time Dudu pedals in front of Avelar on the right wing, but the side manages the tackle.

38

1 time Everaldo finishes crookedly from outside the area and sends it wide.

37

1 time Dudu accelerates from the right end into the area, forgets the ball and misses a good chance.

36

1 time Patric calls a table with Everaldo on the right wing and falls asking for Wesley’s foul. Nothing, just goal kicks.

35

1 time America works the ball in the attacking field in search of spaces.

34

1 time FAR AWAY! Dudu catches the leftover ball in front of the area, hits with his right foot and sends it over.

33

1 time Dudu makes a good move on the right wing, crosses low, Merentiel does not arrive and Cavichioli defends.

32

1 time Pedrinho tries it with his right foot in front of the area and sends it over.

32

1 time Danilo Avelar intercepts the pass to Dudu well from the right of the visiting attack.

31

1 time Juninho receives a cross from the left in the middle of the area, header from afar and Weverton fits in.

31

1 time America plays the ball in midfield.

30

1 time Everaldo crosses weakly from the bottom of the right and Gmez cuts.

29

1 time Danilo launches to the left wing towards Merentiel, but Conti arrives first to take it out.

28

1 time Patric crosses from the right wing and hits Z Rafael.

27

1 time WHAT A BOMB! Danilo Avelar advances with the ball dominated by the left midfielder, hits hard left-handed and almost opens the scoring.

26

1 time UUHH! Raphael Veiga receives with space in the central half, hits hard with a left-hander and scares Cavichioli.

25

1 time America closes with a line of five on defense.

24

1 time IN THE VALLEY! Wesley scores on the rebound, but the flag gets offside on Dudu’s deflection in the small area.

23

1 time DO NOT ENTER! Dudu receives from Z Rafael in the tip of the area on the right, pedals in front of Danilo Avelar and shoots low. Conti deflects lightly and Cavichioli saves with his foot.

22

1 time In progress: Cuiab 0x0 Atltico-MG.

21

1 time Danilo Avelar heads down the left of the defense in an attempt to throw for Veiga.

20

1 time AMAZING!!! Marcos Rocha receives on the right of the area, crosses low in front of the goal and no one in green puts it in.

19

1 time Marcos Rocha out of midfield and leaves clean with Cavichioli.

18

1 time Dudu disarms Pedrinho from the right of the Palmeiras defense and is fouled in the sequence.

17

1 time Wesley receives from Vanderlan inside the area on the left, tries to cross from the back and stamps the defense.

16

1 time Wesley yellowed for complaint.

16

1 time Patric receives from Everaldo on the right of the area, crosses low and Vanderlan cuts.

15

1 time Dudu tries the pass from the right half to the inside, but Merentiel doesn’t dominate.

14

1 time Iago Maidana tries a masquerade kick from afar and Luan counters.

13

1 time Veiga receives from Dudu on the right wing, tries a left-handed cross and stamps der.

12

1 time With the ball, the defender advances to the middle line and becomes a pass option.

11

1 time DANGER! Everaldo takes a corner from the left, Conti just scrapes his head and the ball comes out the other side.

10

1 time Henrique Almeida tries to invade the area from the left, Gmez from the boat and sends him out.

9

1 time Weverton out launch for Merentiel in attack, but the ball stays with Matheus Cavichioli.

8

1 time With only 12 goals conceded, Palmeiras has the best defense in the championship.

7

1 time Pedrinho tries to turn between two markers on the left side and loses to Danilo.

6

1 time der takes a free-kick from midfield to attack, but leaves for free with Weverton.

5

1 time With Wesley on the left, Dudu comes to the right.

4

1 time Palmeiras plays sideways in defence.

3

1 time Coelho’s number 7 leaves on a stretcher, but must return.

two

1 time Matheusinho falls feeling after shock with Merentiel.

1

1 time LOOK AT AMERICA! Pedrinho makes a great move on the left, leaves two behind and rolls into the area. Matheusinho kicks hard, she deflects on defense and leaves.

1

1 time All of America in white. Palm trees all in green.

0

1 time Roll the ball at Independence!

0

1 time National anthem.

0

1 time Teams on the lawn!

0

1 time Interval: Cuiab 0x0 Atltico-MG.

0

1 time Palmeiras climbed by Abel: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gmez and Vanderlan; Danilo, Z Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Wesley and Merentiel.

0

1 time America defined by Mancini: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Iago Maidana, der, Conti and Danilo Avelar; Juninho, Matheusinho, Pedrinho and Everaldo; Henrique Almeida.

0

1 time NEWS! Abel Ferreira has, for the first time, newly signed forwards Merentiel and Lpez.

0

1 time STRONG BASE! Endrick, a jewel of the Palmeiras base, turns 16 today and signs his first professional contract, lasting three years. The fine of 60 million euros.

0

1 time Verdo hasn’t lost in two rounds, a draw and a win; beat Cuiab 1-0 last Monday.

0

1 time Coelho has not won two games in this Brazilian; comes from a defeat, at home, by 3×0 to RB Bragantino.

0

1 time TABLE! America enters the field in Z4, the 17th place with 18 points. Palmeiras is the leader of the competition with 33.

0

1 time Belo Horizonte with 22C right now.