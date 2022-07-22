Analysis: Atlético-MG misses out on victory, and the feeling is low in Turco Mohamed’s work | athletic-mg

The 1-1 with Cuiabá in the 18th round of the championship makes Atlético fall to third place. Still very much alive in the leadership fight, without a doubt. But the club’s last performances, including the victory against Botafogo, and the goalless draw against São Paulo, indicate an urgent path to correct mistakes and posture.

“We are in a bad way”, said Turco Mohamed, who suffers from strong pressure from the fans on social media, with duels against Corinthians and Internacional ahead, and then Libertadores against leader Palmeiras.

The start of Fábio Gomes was a big surprise. But Atletico’s bad performance does not pass by him. Although shirt 9 always seems far from the danger actions in the game, the truth is that collectively the team cannot impose itself, unlock good defenses, and convert possession of the ball into a nightmare for the opposing goalkeeper.

In the first half, Atlético had more than 70% possession of the ball. But it was Cuiabá that scared them, especially in Rodriguinho’s moves. Igor Rabello saved on top of the line the complementation of a play in which Galo took the counterattack of a counterattack, and had the defensive left side fully exposed.

It was not possible to observe a fine bond between the crafting players. Matías Zaracho, in Nacho’s absence, played as a central midfielder more on the left. On the other side, Jair barely appeared. Eduardo Vargas found the ball, but slowly. Ademir, sprinter, was ruled out on the right. Everything indicated that 0-0 on the scoreboard would be the final result, as Cuiabá, more efficient in the strategy, did not have luck on their side.

Alan Kardec’s goal, beyond the 48th minute of the second half, was in a rare good move by Atlético. With Keno, Pedrinho and Pavón on the field, three ends, the second played for the first, who “discovered” Guilherme Arana. The side gave a nice cross for Kardec to get high. It was the chance to add three points and even catch a glimpse of the lead – Palmeiras would end up beating América.

However, with 53 minutes on the clock, referee Jean “Vin Diesel” Pierre Gonçalves prepared the end of the match. And an error in the evaluation of the marking cost the tie. First, Kardec himself touched the ball after Everson’s goal kick. The ball ran wild in the sprint of the Cuiabá striker.

Allan could have killed the play. Alonso could have cut it out. Arana could have positioned her body better. Rabello (who saved two goals and was the best on the field) was sold, and there is nothing Everson can do with Pirani’s goal.

