Android will automatically block fake versions of WhatsApp

Android will automatically block fake or alternative versions of WhatsApp. The idea is to prevent users from falling for scams or ending up installing viruses on their smartphone while looking for new features and experiences that are not officially provided by the platform – something that is not necessarily malicious, but ends up being a common bait of fraud with the messenger.

The partnership with Google was announced by Will Cathcart, director of WhatsApp, and comes after the app team discovered a series of dangerous apps being promoted as alternative versions of the service. According to the executive, they were downloaded from third-party sites and not from the Play Store, but even so, this proliferation caught the attention of the giants.

The complaint in question is related to Hey WhatsApp, developed by HeyMods, also responsible for software such as GB WhatsApp, YoWhatsApp and WhatsApp Plus. They promise features such as changing interface colors, fonts and uploading files above the platform’s official limit, but according to Cathcart, it was also being used to steal personal data stored on users’ phones.

Alternative version, Hey WhatsApp promises themes and customizations to the original messenger; Meta discovered that it also carried a virus to steal information from users (Image: Playback/Hey WhatsApp)

Now, alternative messenger editions are identified as malicious by Play Protect, the Android application security program. This means that not only will new downloads be blocked, but versions already installed on smartphones will also be disabled, with Meta’s recommendation being to download the official version of WhatsApp.

According to Cathcart, the company will also seek legal action against HeyMods and other developers of modded editions, while continuing to identify malicious versions and scams to be blocked automatically. The goal, in the end, is to prevent the spread of malware in the Android ecosystem.

Download the official version of WhatsApp so you don’t fall for scams

Searching for the legitimate WhatsApp application for Android is the best way to avoid being a victim of fraud like the ones that are now beginning to be fought more aggressively by Google. The ideal is not to believe in links, messages and articles that promise features not available in the official app, especially when downloaded from third-party websites or unofficial software stores.

Reminder to @Whatsapp users that downloading a fake or modified version of WhatsApp is never a good idea. These apps sound harmless but they may work around WhatsApp privacy and security guarantees. The thread: — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) July 11, 2022

“Remind WhatsApp users that downloading a fake or modified version is never a good idea. These apps seem harmless, but they can go against privacy and security guarantees. [do aplicativo].”

Keeping the operating system up to date and security software running on the cell phone also helps to avoid more common scams, as well as alerting users about accessing malicious websites or dangerous downloads. If you have already installed a solution of this nature, the ideal is to delete the application, perform security checks and change passwords for social networks, email platforms, banking apps and other services considered sensitive.

Source: Will Cathcart (Twitter)