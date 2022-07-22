ANS tells the STF that changing the tax role would make health plans more expensive

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) a statement on the exhaustive list of health plan procedures, in which it says that expanding the range of mandatory medical procedures can make products more expensive for the final consumer.

In June, the STJ decided that operators are not required to cover procedures that are not on the ANS list. Political parties and entities appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the decision, claiming that it harmed patients, who could be denied and suspended treatments.

The Second Section of the STJ judged whether the mandatory coverage list defined by the agency was exhaustive (and should be followed to the letter, without additions) or exemplary (in which new therapies could be included based on medical and scientific advances). The decision was that the agency’s role is exhaustive (that is, users are not entitled to exams and treatments that are outside the list, with some exceptions).

In the statement sent on Monday (19) to the Supreme Court, the ANS stated that the eventual success of the actions will change the risk of the contracts in force and the prices of new ones.

“The intended declarative nature of the list increases the degree of uncertainty regarding health care costs because it affects the a priori identification of mandatory procedures not provided for in the list”, says the agency. “The consequence is to raise the price level of new commercializations to levels above the payment capacity of potential consumers”.

The Supreme Court will hold a public hearing on September 26 and 27 to discuss the issue, and there is no deadline for a final decision.

The list of ANS (list of mandatory procedures and treatments) was created in 1998 to establish a minimum coverage that could not be denied by health plans, and since then it has been updated since then to incorporate new technologies and advances.

It is common for users of health plans to seek in court (and obtain) the right for operators to pay for procedures or treatments that are not yet included in the ANS list, but the decision of the STJ should make new actions in this sense difficult.

