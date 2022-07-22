Architect’s boyfriend missing in Ouro Preto asks for help: ‘Desperation’

Denis left the house around 11 am on Sunday (photo: Active Voice/Playback)

Denis Henrique de Souza Baggini, a 31-year-old architect, has been missing since Sunday (7/17). He lives in Cachoeira do Campo, district of Ouro Preto, in the Central Region of Minas Gerais. According to the family, the architect left the house in the morning, without taking a phone or documents. The police are investigating the case.

According to the police, the complaint was made by Denis’ partner, Raul Galvo. On Sunday, he heard the noise of the harbor around 11 am, and thought Denis had gone out with the dog, as usual. But the animal was at home. Denis was wearing jeans and a blue denim jacket.

In an interview with State of Mines, Raul said that they already have a Sunday routine. “He used to have lunch on Sunday and take our dog, Otto, for a walk. This Sunday I was finishing my TCC and I woke up later because of the heavy routine. When I was getting out of the shower, he was getting ready to go out. I thought I was taking Otto for a walk,” he says.

Relatives and friends seek answers through publicity on social networks (photo: Personal Archive/Disclosure)

“When I went down to eat, I saw that he wasn’t home, his things were left and the dog was also on the couch, kind of waiting to go out.” The companion then thought that he went out to buy something, but he was surprised, since he would have warned him.

From that moment on, despair began to increase. “I went to warn friends and relatives, to see if anyone knew where he was.” Raul said that Denis is a calm person, very dear to people and that he does not use psychiatric medication.

“He’s very sociable, even more so than I am. He has a network of friends, not only here in Ouro Preto, but in BH as well. A lot of people look to him for his work and his integrity. His projects are incredible. He loves what he does and builds great relationships, he has no disagreements with anyone,” he explains.

The Civil Police launched an investigative procedure and carried out investigations in order to gather information about the customs and possible itinerary of the disappeared. Anyone with information can call 0800 2828 197.

*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira