Are there foods that ‘dry the belly’? Check out myths and truths | Health

In the midst of Brazilians’ search for weight loss, one of the main concerns is to dry the belly and find specific foods for this. But is this kind of “miracle” possible? After all, is there really something you can eat and serve as a shortcut to the body of dreams?

For nutritionist Ana Luisa Nunes, graduated from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, the answer is simple: no. The expert explains how belly loss occurs:

“Abdominal fat is lost in the same way as other regions of the body: with a hypocaloric diet (in which less energy is consumed than spent) and increasing caloric expenditure with physical activity. be adjusted. There is no single food that reduces abdominal fat.”

The nutritionist explains that the reduction of the belly is a consequence of the slimming process, since a diet in which less energy is ingested than what is spent stimulates the oxidation of body fat. Once oxidized, this fat is transformed into energy, which we spend and thus lose. Weight loss happens this way throughout the body.

“To ‘dry the belly’, there must be general weight loss. It is not possible to lose fat only in one region, with the exception of surgical procedures, such as liposuction”, explains Ana Luisa.

According to the nutritionist, not even foods that accelerate metabolism, such as thermogenics, are a guarantee to “dry the belly”. She warns that stories that promise miracles are misleading and explains the nutritionist’s role in weight loss work:

“If the idea is that you eat less energy than you spend, the nutritionist helps to calculate this energy and convert it into food. Also, so that, in this process, no vitamin or mineral is lacking, harming other aspects of health .”

