Argentina improves exchange rate for tourists and makes travel cheaper

To try to stop the so-called parallel exchange rate in the country, the government of Argentina announced a measure that had already been taking shape in recent days: tourists will be able to exchange dollars for an exchange rate closer to that found in the parallel market (the so-called ‘blue dollar’) than the official value.

This Thursday afternoon, the parallel quotation showed that 1 dollar was 336 pesos, while in the official one it would be around 130 pesos. According to the announcement by the Argentine government, the dollar is now traded for tourists at 327 (but it can change day by day, like any exchange rate)

The maximum amount that foreign tourists can exchange will be US$ 5,000. According to an article in the Argentine newspaper Clarín, the exchange rate negotiated will be the one on the financial market (MEP), the ‘Dollar Stock Exchange’.

Tourists will be able to exchange money at exchange offices and banks authorized by the Central Bank, presenting their passport or entry document into the country.

Increase of Brazilian tourism in Argentina

The measure taken by the government is a way of trying to stop the outflow of dollars from the country and stop the devaluation of the peso. In recent months, while Argentines are suffering from the economic crisis, tourism has seen its segment increase.

Faced with the devaluation of its currency and high inflation, Argentina has once again become the center of attention for foreigners – according to the newspaper Clarín, foreign tourists spent US$ 1.4 billion in the country this year alone. And Brazilians are part of this amount.

Since the borders were reopened in August 2021, Brazilian tourists have increasingly flocked to Buenos Aires and other Argentine cities. The opportunity to buy the parallel dollar, and not the official one, was a great gimmick. Now, with the ease of exchanging dollars for a more favorable exchange rate for those visiting the country, the expectation is that tourism will continue to grow – and Argentina will adjust its financial balance a little.

