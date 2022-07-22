Argentina will offer special exchange rate for tourists

To stimulate the arrival of the dollar to the country, the government of Argentina announced last Wednesday (20), that it is preparing a special exchange rate for foreign tourists. The country is expected to offer an exchange rate close to the values ​​quoted in parallel markets, where there is a difference of more than 130%.

According to the country’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Matias Lammens, the objective is for tourists to establish themselves in the formal market, either through credit cards or other mechanisms, and that they can also have access to a differentiated exchange rate.

The wholesale exchange rate was 129.39 pesos to the dollar on Wednesday, while the so-called “MEP dollar” (obtained through the purchase of assets quoted in pesos and dollars) was trading at 297.14 pesos, and the one with settlement at 303.8 pesos. The “blue” dollar, coming from the informal market, was being traded at 301 pesos.

This difference causes parallel transactions to spread, from the stock market to street exchanges. So when foreign tourists spend their dollars in Argentina, they prefer to exchange them at the informal exchange rate to get more Argentine pesos.

The attitude was even recognized by Lammens. “The exchange rate difference means that incoming tourists, especially those from neighboring countries, go to the informal market”. The dollars that tourists bring to Argentina do not enter the formal exchange market and, therefore, are outside international reserves.

“Today, due to the difference in the exchange rate, many of these dollars do not enter the Central Bank. We are working with the Ministry of Economy so that tourists can settle these dollars and change them in the single exchange market.”concluded Lammens.

Also according to Lammens, in addition to the special exchange, other news should be announced in the coming days.

Will anyone with a trip to Argentina benefit from the ad?

