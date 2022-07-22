Army denies that active-duty soldiers countered criticism of the ballot box

Force says there is harmony and respect for hierarchy and comes out in defense of minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira

The Army countered this Thursday (21.Jul.2022) news published by the website G1 who credited the military with the active dissatisfaction with the performance of the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira. The Force repudiated the text and said that the report seeks “only the discord and the split between the active duty military and the Minister of Defense”.

O Power 360 found that minister Paulo Sérgio received expressions of support from high-ranking military personnel, mainly members of the Army High Command, in recent days. This Wednesday, in Mato Grosso do Sul, during a visit to Operation Ágata, army generals reiterated their confidence in the minister’s work.

Last week, shortly after Paulo Sérgio’s presentation in the Senate, the commanders of the Navy, Army and Air Force praised the minister’s presentation.

Paulo Sérgio Nogueira endorses President Jair Bolsonaro’s criticism of electronic voting machines. In participation in the Transparency, Inspection and Control Committee of the Senate, last Thursday (July 14), Nogueira had asked the TSE to approve 3 suggestions from the Armed Forces:

implement, still for the 2022 election, the Public Security Test (TPS) at the UE2020 polls;

make the inspection and auditing by inspection entities effective at all stages of the process; and

carrying out the integrity test in polling stations.

The Court responded to each item:

Model UE2020 urns

“The TSE entered into an agreement with USP to test the new polls, including the repetition of all tests already carried out on polls in all previous editions of the Public Test of Security of the Electronic Voting System (TPS)”.

Audit

“On the greater participation of inspection entities in the audit process, the Presidency of the TSE formalized an administrative process to coordinate inspection efforts. To this end, it has already contacted the inspection entities that wish to do this work and has scheduled a technical meeting for August 1st”.

integrity test

“Regarding the Integrity Test, which takes place on election day, the verification is part of the electronic system audit calendar, being regulated by a specific rule, which must be strictly complied with by Electoral Justice technicians and logistical support staff. For this year’s election, it is important to highlight that the TSE has multiplied by six the number of ballot boxes that will be evaluated during the test.”

The president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, had also refuted the Defense Minister’s statements. At an event on Monday (July 19), he stated that the 3 proposals, “in a special way” received the consideration of the Court.

Fachin also refuted claims about the possibility of inserting malicious code into the electronic voting system.

“Furthermore, it is not possible – as this week was incorrectly said in the Federal Senate – for malicious code to be inserted internally, since the code is continuously inspected by various entities that keep all possible changes under control”, declared.

On Monday (July 18), the TSE had already responded to 20 statements by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about the polls and the electronic voting process.

In a meeting with ambassadors, Bolsonaro again put the security of the electoral process in doubt, criticized TSE decisions and talked about possible fraud in the voting system. The president did not present evidence on the statements against the polls.

Here is the full text of the note published by the Army on Thursday:

“About the news published by journalist Valdo Cruz, on the G1 website, entitled ‘Dissatisfied with the Minister of Defense, active duty soldiers tell the STF that they do not endorse attacks on the polls!’, the Army’s Social Communication Center expresses its rejection of the Force. to the content of the matter, which seems to seek only discord and a split between the active duty military and the Minister of Defense.

“The important role of the press in guaranteeing a solid democracy and an environment of institutional harmony is indisputable. Therefore, disseminating disinformation only contributes to instability among institutions and, consequently, among Brazilians.

Finally, the Brazilian Army ratifies the respect of its members to hierarchy and discipline, ensuring that cohesion among the military is an inalienable characteristic of the Land Force.”