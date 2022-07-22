Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Doesn’t Receive Financial Aid From His Father

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bastard son vented about his financial situation on podcast.

In his participation in the ‘Unwaxed’ podcast, Joseph Baena said that his father’s solidarity ended as soon as he graduated from college. “I’m so grateful that my dad helped me through college. But as soon as my course was over, he said, ‘Now go, you’re on your own,'” he said.

Joseph, who tried to be an actor like his father, ended up moving to another area to try to survive.

“I needed a job, and I wasn’t getting any of the roles I thought I would get. I thought, ‘I need to do something,’ and so I started an internship as a realtor,” he said, who now works in real estate.

The 24-year-old has not given up acting yet. “I just love having a goal and achieving it. In acting, I know my goal is to be a respectable actor and win some awards,” said Joseph, who recently celebrated his first real estate sale.

Joseph Baena is the son of Schwarzenegger and maid Mildred Baena. The discovery of parentage caused the actor’s relationship with Maria Shriver to come to an end. From this relationship, Arnold has four other children: Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Chris.