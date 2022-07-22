Arthur Aguiar wants to ‘rewarm the fans’ with new music before the tour

Arthur Aguiar, 33, is preparing to release two or three songs before rescheduling the tour, which was suspended last month after the actor and singer underwent surgery for an inguinal hernia. The winner of “Big Brother Brasil 22” (TV Globo) intends to reheat the public before the shows.

“I think we’re going to invest more in the release of the songs, with one, two or three more songs, so we can come back with the tour. I want to reheat the audience with the songs. It doesn’t make sense to launch the tour overnight without planning it right, just to do it”, Arthur told the newspaper O Globo.

The actor and singer said there is still no confirmed date for the start of the tour. “”We still don’t have a precise date. Like it or not, I understand that we lost some steam, so we take a few steps back. We need to replan everything, warm up the audience again,” he said.

He highlighted that the tour stop was not for emergency surgery, but that the doctors advised before starting the shows so as not to take any chances and be taken by surprise.

With a full focus on his musical career, the singer recently celebrated the more than 10 million reproductions of the song “Casa Revirada” on Spotify. “I’m taking advantage of this post-surgery moment to plan for the next year of my music career, which is where I’m most focused. It’s where I want to spend my energy,” he said.

“For a long time I invested in my acting career, and music was a little forgotten. Now, I’ve reversed priorities a little. I won’t forget the acting part, but do more punctual things, if I have a cool project and fit in with the my musical planning”, concluded Arthur.