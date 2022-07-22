At Cruzeiro, Pezzolano leads cards among coaches with Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras | cruise

Expelled from the match against CSA, for the 19th round of Série B do Brasileiro, coach Paulo Pezzolano, leader of the tournament with Cruzeiro, reached 12 cards in the season, equaling Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, who is at the tip of the A series.

A curiosity that the two foreigners lead the main national divisions, but also emerge as coaches with the most cards in the season. The survey is from Statistical Spy, next to ge, compared to the coaches who passed the other 38 of the teams in Serie A and B.

At Cruzeiro since the beginning of the year, Pezzolano received nine yellow cards and three red cards. There were four cards in the Campeonato Mineiro, three in Serie B and two more in the Copa do Brasil. He was expelled once in each of the competitions.

1 of 3 Paulo Pezzolano, Cruzeiro coach — Photo: Ailton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas Paulo Pezzolano, Cruzeiro coach — Photo: Ailton Cruz/Gazeta de Alagoas

Abel Ferreira, on the other hand, received 11 yellow cards and was sent off once in the season. Against América-MG, this Thursday, he was not warned in the game by the Brazilian

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Because of the cards received at the edge of the field, the Cruzeiro coach even promised to change his stance from now on.

– It won’t happen again, I promised the players, which is the most important thing. They and Cruzeiro need me on the field – said the coach after the draw with CSA.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Interestingly, Paulo Pezzolano is not alone as a leader in the Brazilian Série B. According to count of ge, Gilson Kleina, who coached Chapecoense for most of the first round, received four yellow cards in the period. Dado Cavalcanti, for Vila Nova-GO, took three. Hélio dos Anjos, at Ponte Preta, took two yellow cards and one red in the first round.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

In the survey on the number of cards in Series B, it is noteworthy that only Tombense, Londrina, Náutico and Criciúma did not have coaches warned with cards. Of these teams, Adilson Batista and Cláudio Tencati have been in charge since the first round.

In Serie A of the Brazilian, only América-MG did not have a coach taking a card in 2022. At Flamengo, Dorival Junior has not yet been warned. He only took cards in command of Ceará.