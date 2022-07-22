At the screams of murderer and militiaman, Funai president leaves UN event

The president of the National Indian Foundation (Funai), Marcelo Xavier, left this Thursday 21st a UN event in Madrid, Spain, to the shouts of ‘assassin’ and ‘militiaman’.

The protest was carried out by former servant of the foundation, the indigenist Ricardo Rao, exiled in Europe since 2019 after receiving death threats for his work in Brazil. The information belongs to the journalist. Jamil Chadfrom the website UOL.

In the video, Rao can be seen pointing the finger at Xavier and saying he ‘doesn’t belong’ there. In the auditorium, the III Meeting of High Authorities of Ibero-America with Indigenous Peoples, of the Fund for the Development of Indigenous Peoples of Latin America and Caliber (Filac), which manages resources from FAO, from the UN, was held.

Then the ex-servant then proceeds to classify the president of Funai as a ‘murderer’ and a ‘militiaman’. He also named Xavier as responsible for the murders of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, in the Vale do Javari region, in the Amazon.

“I come to denounce this murderer, Marcelo Xavier, as your enemy. […] This man is a militiaman, he does not represent the National Indian Foundation. He is a murderer, a militiaman, he is a friend of a coup government that is threatening democracy in Brazil.”, says in an excerpt. “He is responsible for the death of Bruno and Dom Phillips. You’re a militiaman, bandit!” Rao shouts seconds before Xavier gets up and leaves the room.

After Xavier left, Rao also left the place. He told the website that he chose to live in Europe, having registered as an exile in Norway and later opting to live in self-exile in Rome, Italy, where he has citizenship, after suffering death threats in Brazil. According to him, he had a gun pointed at his head while working with inspections in Maranhão. The former servant has worked at Funai since 2010 and also claims to have suffered administrative persecution during Bolsonaro’s administration, in addition to being, as he says, the target of militias.

According to Chad, another ‘formal protest’ against Xavier was organized for the upcoming appointments of the head of Funai in the country. According to Survival Internationalone of the organizers of the demonstration, the acts will be against the ‘complicity’ of Xavier “in the face of the indigenous genocide underway in Brazil, as well as in the face of the murders of Bruno Pereira and Dom Phillips.”

See the video: