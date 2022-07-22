Atlético-MG draws with Cuiabá, with goal from debutant Alan Kardec at the end

Atlético-MG hasn’t been able to play well for a long time and the 1-1 draw with Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, will earn a special place in the list of the team’s worst performances of the season. In addition to the underwhelming football, the game had refinements of cruelty with Atletico fans. The debutant Alan Kardec scored, in the 49th minute of the second half, what would be the winning goal, but the Galo conceded equality in the 53rd minute, in a goal by Gabriel Pirani.

On a night when Galo had the opportunity to take the lead, the team led by coach Turco Mohamed only managed to create a clear chance of scoring, despite having players like Vargas, Keno, Pavón, Pedrinho and Alan Kardec at their disposal. Rooster’s top scorer in the season, striker Hulk was preserved because of the great sequence of games and was missed, since the team is totally dependent on his football.

With a performance in which they managed to overcome Cuiabá in possession of the ball, but saw the opponent finish more times and even create good chances to score, Atlético lost one position and ended round 18 in 3rd place, behind the duo Palmeiras and Corinthians. .

Who did well: Igor Rabello

The draw was not good for Atlético, but it could have been worse if it weren’t for Igor Rabello. The Atletico defender saved on two occasions when goalkeeper Everson was already beaten.

Who was bad: Jay

Elected one of the best midfielders of the last Brazilian Championship, the shirt number 8 of Galo is a season below. Jair no longer has the strength of arrival in the attack as he was in 2021 and he also lacks in the marking.

Atlético-MG match: no strength

Despite the absence of Hulk, Atlético had many good offensive options to face Cuiabá. But Turkish coach Mohamed was unable to assemble a team capable of creating good scoring chances. Galo was a weak team at Arena Pantanal and was closer to defeat than victory.

Fábio Gomes among the holders

Without appearing as a starter since May 22, when Galo beat Brasiliense, for the Copa do Brasil, striker Fábio Gomes received a new opportunity with Turco Mohamed. But he had a very dull performance, without any submission.

Brazilian Super Cup stage

Atlético was at the Pantanal Arena for the second time this season. The first, in February, was to decide the Supercopa do Brasil, with Flamengo. After a 2-2 draw, Galo won by 8-7, in the penalty shootout. Upon arrival at the stadium, Turkish coach Mohamed said that he had fond memories of the stadium.

night of premieres

Three of the four players hired by Atlético-MG for the season’s sequel went to Cuiabá and all debuted. Pedrinho, Pavón and Alan Kardec were on the bench and entered during the second half. Pedrinho and Pavón took to the field in the 11th minute, while Kardec had to wait until the 31st. The highlight among them was Alan Kardec, who scored in the first shot with the Atlético shirt.

Yellow card as a presentation

Pavón entered the game in the 11th minute of the second half and was booked in the 12th minute. The Argentine recovered a ball in the defense field and tried to pull the counterattack, but missed the pass to Pedrinho. Following the bid, Galo’s shirt 30 made a hard foul and was yellowed, with just one minute on the field.

Corinthians ahead

The draw with Cuiabá made Atlético lose a position in the Brazilian Championship, falling from 2nd to 3rd place. Galo was surpassed by Corinthians, which is precisely the next opponent of the Minas Gerais club. The match that closes the Brasileirão is scheduled for Sunday, at 18:00, at Mineirão.

DATASHEET:

CUIABÁ 1 x 1 ATLÉTICO-MG

Reason: 18th round of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT)

Date and time: July 21, 2022 at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (Fifa/SP)

Yellow cards: Camillo (CUI); Peacock (CAM)

goals: Alan Kardec (CAM), at 49, and Gabriel Pirani (CUI), in the 53rd minute of the second half

CUIABA: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim Henrique and Uendel (Igor Cariús; at 39′ of 2nd) Camilo, Rafael Gava, Pepê (Allan Empereur, at 29′ of 2nd) and Rodriguinho (André, at 31′ of 2nd); Alesson (André Luís, at 31′ of 2nd) and Valdivia (Gabriel Pirani, at 17′ of 2nd). Technician: Antonio Oliveira.

ATLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Otávio (Allan, at 31′ of the 2nd), Jair (Keno, at 11′ of the 2nd) and Zaracho; Ademir (Pedrinho, at 11′ of the 2nd), Vargas (Pavón, at 11′ of the 2nd) and Fábio Gomes (Alan Kardec, at 31′ of the 2nd). Technician: Turkish Mohamed.