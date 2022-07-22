Atlético-MG: Renato Gaúcho is a strong candidate to succeed Turco; Galo summit will still discuss names | athletic-mg

An old acquaintance will enter Atlético-MG’s radar for the succession of Turco Mohamed. The matter will still be officially dealt with behind the scenes at the club, but Renato Gaúcho is a strong candidate to command Galo until the end of the season.

O ge found that the Brazilian coach is seen as a “natural path” in the Turkish succession. First for being free in the market, second for being the current vice-champion of Libertadores, even though he had a critical job at Flamengo. A source told the report, however, that there is no coach ready to take over the team.

Atlético comes from a draw with Cuiabá in the Brazilian Championship, having fallen to third place in the tournament. On Sunday, he faces the vice-leader Corinthians, at Mineirão. Then there’s Internacional for the opening match, in Porto Alegre. And then comes the most important challenge so far this season: the Libertadores quarter-final against Palmeiras at home.

Renato Gaúcho even negotiated with Atlético in early 2021, when Sampaoli left Galo after the 2020 Brazilian. However, he renewed with Grêmio, where he ended up being runner-up in the Copa do Brasil. The situation irritated Galo’s collegiate, who felt used. But apparently, it’s water under the bridge.

In addition to the coach, other names are still in the crosshairs of studies by the white-and-white leaders. However, it is possible to say that some options have more obstacles to success. Jorge Sampaoli, for example, is also without a club (he left Olympique de Marseille). He recently worked at Galo, being third in the Brazilian with a team without Hulk and Nacho, but he was considered a difficult coach on a day-to-day basis.

Cuca, another one available for negotiation, would hardly come back. He follows up with the option of taking a gap year with his family. Odair Hellmann, from works at Internacional and Fluminense, is also a ventilated option. But the ge found that he is a name practically discarded internally.

