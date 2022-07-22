Atltico plays poorly, concedes a goal in the last play and stays in a draw with Cuiab

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Fbio Gomes was a starter, but little received the ball at Arena Pantanal

Atltico and Cuiab’s endgame, at Arena Pantanal, was crazy. Atltico had a bad game, but found the first goal of the match in the 48th minute of the second half. But, with the victory practically guaranteed, Alvinegro had a moment of defensive inattention and took the tie in the last move. In the end, a frustrating 1-1 that leaves the team far from the leadership of the Brazilian Championship.

Atltico had practically no clear chances during the entire game and saw the rival create the best opportunities. But, in a good move by Pedrinho and Guilherme Arana, debutant Alan Kardec appeared free and rocked the nets. It looked like the winning goal. But also debutant Gabriel Pirani, in the last move, left everything the same.

With the result, Atltico loses the chance to score against Palmeiras and ends the round in third place, with 32 points, the same number as Corinthians, which has one more victory. Cuiab reaches 20 points and remains in 15th position.

Cuiab vs Atltico: photos from the match at Arena Pantanal

The game

CUIAB 1 X 1 ATLICO cuiab athletic

Galo receives Corinthians, in Mineiro, at 6 pm, in a direct confrontation for the first positions. Cuiab returns to the field on Monday, when he visits Coritiba, at 8 pm, at Couto Pereira.

The game

Turkish coach Mohamed made four changes at Atltico in relation to the team that won Botafogo. Saram Mariano, Allan, Nacho and Hulk for Guga, Otvio, Ademir and Fbio Gomes.

Atltico played with Zaracho more centralized, but falling to the left to make triangulations with Vargas and Arana. On the other hand, it was Jair who supported Guga and Ademir.

The idea was good, Galo had the ball and dominated the time with the round in the feet in the first half. But, as in many games this season, I didn’t know what to do against a closed team. Atltico didn’t take any danger in the initial stage and left celebrating the goalless draw.

Cuiab, who barely had the ball in the game, took danger in several chances created in the first half. Everson saved in one. In others, the ball passed close. And, in the best of them, Rodriguinho received a free-kick inside the area, took it from Galo’s goalkeeper, but Igor Rabello took it over the line.

Atltico returned for the second half in the same way. And the difficulties followed. Cuiab, in turn, kept the strategy and almost opened the scoring with a kick by Pep, who stopped in a good defense by Everson.

As nothing was going right, Turco changed the team. Saram Jair, Ademir and Vargas for Keno entries and debutants Pedrinho and Pavn. But it was Cuiab that almost scored. Rafael Gava played over Everson, and Igor Rabello saved over the line. Atltico even had some improvement with the changes. Pedrinho, centered, showed good movement and dribbling. He was the one who took the most danger. Turco also put Alan Kardec and Allan on the field. When the goalless draw seemed certain, Alan Kardec appeared free in the area to complete Guilherme Arana’s low cross and opened the scoring: 1 to 0. But she didn’t give much to celebrate. In the last move, Gabriel Pirani received a free-kick in the Galo area and left everything the same: 1 to 1 and game over.

CUIAB 1 X 1 ATLICO

cuiab

Walter; Joo Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim Henrique and Uendel (Igor Caris, 39/2°T); Camilo, Rafael Gava and Pep (Empereur, 39/2°T); Alesson (Andr Lus, 2/30), Valdivia (Gabriel Pirani, 2/17) and Rodriguinho (Andr, 2/30)

technician: Antonio Oliveira

athletic

Everson; Guga, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Arana; Otvio (Allan, 2/31°T), Jair (Keno, 2/11°T) and Zaracho; Ademir (Pedrinho, 2/11), Vargas (Pavn, 2/11) and Fbio Gomes (Alan Kardec, 2/31)

technician: Turkish Mohamed

Goals: Alan Kardec (49/2°T); Gabriel Pirani (54/2°T)

Yellow cards: Pavn (12/2°T); Camilo (20/2°T)

Reason: 18th round of the Brazilian Championship

Studio: Pantanal Arena

Date and time: Thursday, July 21 at 7pm

referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi (RS) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS)

VAR: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (FIFA/SP)