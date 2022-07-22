Baby dies after being thrown from terrace by monkeys in India

posted 7/21/2022 10:43 / updated 7/21/2022 10:44



(credit: Raimundo Sampaio/ENCDF/DA Press)

A group of monkeys took a four-month-old baby from his father’s arms and threw him from the terrace of a house in Uttar Pradesh, northern India, on Friday (15/7). The child died.

According to the website Times Of India, the baby’s father, Nirdesh Upadhyaya, took the child to the terrace of the three-story house to get some fresh air after a power outage. It was at that moment that the monkeys appeared.

“After a while, some monkeys jumped from another roof and two of them attacked me. One of them seemed to be leading the pack and grabbed my son. I screamed for help and then ran downstairs, where I found my son covered in blood,” he said. Nirdesh Upadhyaya to the newspaper.

Samir Kumar, a forestry officer for the Uttar Pradesh division, said they are trying to get some of the monkeys out of areas where people live. “Such behavior is not normal and may require further study by experts. The forest department is trying to get some of the monkeys out of densely populated areas. Residents can also get permission and help us,” he said.