Balbuena regularized at the BID and can re-launch for Corinthians against Atltico-MG

Corinthians may have something new on the field in the next game, against Atlético-MG. That’s because the defender Balbuena had his documentation regularized in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) of the CBF and can now make his debut for the Timão.

Balbuena was the last athlete who arrived at Corinthians in this transfer window that Vítor Pereira needed to have all the names at his disposal. After watching the Corinthians victory against Coritiba, at Neo Química Arena, from the stands, the Paraguayan defender can make his debut on Sunday, against Atlético-MG, at 18:00, at Mineirão.

In addition to the defender, Timão had the situations of Yuri Alberto, Mateus Vital, Ramiro and Léo Natel regularized this week. The first, however, was the only one who ever played for the club. The second and third are part of Corinthians’ plans, but were not listed in Wednesday’s appointment. The latter, in turn, has an indefinite future.

Balbuena was sought after by Corinthians after the club had João Victor’s dismissal, negotiated with Portuguese football. Now, Vítor Pereira has six names for the position: Raul Gustavo, Gil, Robson Bambu, Bruno Méndez and Robert Renan, in addition to the Paraguayan himself.

The defender’s bond with Timão is valid for one season. Balbuena joined the club on loan from Dynamo Moscow, Russia.

