Banco do Brasil opens auction with properties from R$ 9.9 thousand

The Banco do Brasil real estate auction has more than 2 thousand units, offered with discounts of up to 84%. Check out!

Good news for anyone looking for an opportunity to buy a property at a lower price. Banco do Brasil opened an auction with more than 2,000 properties, offered at discounts of up to 84%.

Among the properties are houses, apartments and even lots, with values ​​ranging between R$ 9.9 thousand and R$ 21.4 million. The available properties are part of the direct sale modality and are located in different regions of the country.

According to the executive manager of BB, Rodolfo Barros, the ease of 100% digital sales is one of the main differentials of the auction. Barros points out that one of the main aspects of the bank is its performance in the digital environment, providing customers with “the best real estate purchase experiences”.

How to participate in the Banco do Brasil real estate auction

To check the properties made available by BB, interested parties must access the Seu Imóvel BB Portal. On the website, you can search for the specifications of the desired property. The page concentrates offers of apartments, houses, farms and land from the bank, available for direct sale or for auction.

It should be noted that most of the units offered by the institution are occupied and that the purchaser is responsible for removing the person residing in the property. Therefore, it is very important that customers read all the information before making a purchase.

Tips for not falling for the auction scam

It is common for companies to carry out auctions of vehicles, objects and properties. However, criminals take advantage of people, who seek a good deal through this acquisition modality. Many victims are unaware of the possible dangers and end up in the “claws” of criminals.

A few tips can help a consumer to make sure that a particular auction is really trustworthy and stay away from the car auction scam. So, see below what to do.

Always check if the responsible auctioneer is mentioned and if he is registered with the Board of Trade, being possible to check address, registration number and other data;

Seek assessments, complaints and reports from people who have already participated in auctions held by a particular company;

Be wary of auction sites that do not have the “.br” extension.

