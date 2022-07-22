Band dismisses reporter who sang Xuxa’s song to announce crime

TV Tarobá, an affiliate of the Band in Cascavel, decided to dismiss reporter Dirceu Farias Rocha Júnior this Thursday (21), who parodied a children’s song by Xuxa Meneghel to announce the death of three men who held a woman hostage in Foz do Iguaçu. , in Paraná. The video of the report broadcast in the regional edition of Brasil Urgente, a television news program broadcast nationally by José Luiz Datena, went viral on social media and had a negative impact on the Band’s Journalism department, which pressured the affiliate for an attitude against Júnior Rocha — it was just like appeared in their reports.

The report of Pop TV found out that the journalist will continue to provide services for TV Tarobá only until the end of the month. Rocha had been approved in a contest by the Paraná Military Police, but he planned to continue working at the station in parallel. He, however, was surprised by the news that the company no longer wanted him on its staff. The reporter will remain on the channel for just a few more days, fulfilling a notice period agreed with the executives of Grupo Muffato, the largest retailer in Paraná and controller of the Band affiliate.

In addition to the dismissal of Júnior Rocha, the team of the regional edition of Brasil Urgente was also warned and alerted that the newscast requires a more serious editorial line, in keeping with the national version of the program. Relaxed reports that eventually have a humorous content should be restricted to programs entirely produced by the station, such as Primeira Hora — the Band format franchises should follow the same editorial line as the versions broadcast throughout the country.

On his social networks, the reporter only thanked him for the messages of support and did not comment on his departure from TV Tarobá. “May good always triumph over evil. Long live the Military Police! Thanks to everyone who sent messages, 99% are positive. This shows how much Brazilians are fed up with crime. Can’t stand to lose to a thief anymore”, said the journalist, criticized by the public after the parody of the song Cinco Patinhos, by Xuxa Meneghel.

“Three thieves went to rob a residence here on the border, CHOQUE and ROCAM arrived and shovel shovel, and the crooks are in hell burning”, sang Júnior Rocha. “Yeah, the police don’t give a break and of course, it’s to glorify standing up. clap! Congratulations, SHOCK! Congratulations, ROCAM! The Steel Knights of the Military Police of the State of Paraná. Good conquered evil”, he fired in the report shown in the regional Brasil Urgente.